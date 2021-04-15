Record Covid Rise Reverses a Rally in Dollar Debt: India Credit

1 / 5

Record Covid Rise Reverses a Rally in Dollar Debt: India Credit

Rahul Satija
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Indian dollar bonds are starting to sputter amid fallout from a recent record surge in local Covid-19 cases, dragging down what had been one of the strongest rallies in Asia this year.

The notes have lost 0.3% this month, worse than a 0.2% decline for a broader Asian dollar bond gauge, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes. That’s paring an earlier outperformance sparked by a strong economic rebound that pushed gains on the Indian debt securities to as high as about 1.3% in 2021 at one pointAlso read: Rupee Tumbles With Stocks as Virus Cases in India Hit New RecordGoldman Sachs shifted to neutral on Indian investment-grade and high-yield dollar credits this month, citing its expectation of limited room for further outperformance amid the surging Covid-19 cases, analysts Kenneth Ho and Chakki Ting wrote in a noteThe global bank lowered its forecast for India’s real GDP growth for the year that began on April 1 to 11.7% from 12.3% earlierPerformance of corporate dollar bonds from India will be driven by perceptions of the country’s ability to get control of the outbreak, said Todd Schubert, head of fixed-income research at Bank of Singapore. Investment opportunities may arise in sectors less affected by the infection surge, such as renewable power credits, if there is a broader selloff, he saidSome bonds in that sector have dropped recently too. The yield on India Green Energy’s dollar note due in 2024 has climbed to 4.3% from 3.4% in late February, while Continuum Energy’s 2027 bond yield rose to 4.3% from 3.9% in the same periodIndian banks’ and shadow lenders’ asset quality might come under pressure again as a second wave of infections threatens a fragile economic recovery, according to Fitch Ratings. Financiers are major bond issuers from India.The rapid increase in Covid cases is also credit negative for Indian airports due to the adverse impact on passenger and aircraft traffic, according to Moody’s Investors Service

Primary Market - Worst Start Since 2008

Companies are off to their slowest start in a financial year for rupee bond issuance in 13 years with the amount plunging to 24 billion rupees ($319 million) since April 1, Bloomberg-compiled data showThe slump comes after new rules from markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India came into effect April 1. The regulations require borrowers to obtain due diligence certificates from debenture trustees before listing their securities

Secondary Market - Long-Tenor Yields Drop

Yields on top-rated rupee corporate notes maturing in 10 years are falling for a fifth straight week, the longest such streak in over a year, after the Reserve Bank of India outlined more measures last week to support the economyBy contrast, yields on shorter-term corporate debt have increased on expectations of higher inflation and growthThe central bank took a step last week toward formalizing quantitative easing, pledging to buy up to 1 trillion rupees of government bonds this quarter, to keep benchmark borrowing costs lowIndian government and corporate bond markets were shut April 13 and April 14 for local holidays

Best and Worst Performing Corporate Dollar Bonds Year-to-Date

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 'We Are at a Tipping Point': Celebrities Who Are Saving the Earth (and How They're Doing It)

    One of Hollywood's most prominent and outspoken climate change activists, DiCaprio launched a namesake foundation in 1998 to "bring together the best minds in science, conservation and philanthropy to urgently respond to a growing climate crisis and the staggering loss of biodiversity threatening the stability of life on Earth," the organization's website reads. “People are suffering,” she said.

  • Embattled country star Morgan Wallen says he needs more time to work on himself

    In a handwritten letter, Morgan Wallen updated country fans on how he's doing since he uttered a racist slur that threatened to derail his career.

  • TikTok Founder's $60 Billion Fortune Places Him Among The World's Richest People

    (Bloomberg) -- Just last year, the world’s most valuable startup, ByteDance Ltd., was being squeezed from all sides.The Trump administration wanted the Chinese firm, which owns the ubiquitous TikTok video-sharing platform, to get rid of assets. Beijing was cracking down on tech businesses, and India blacklisted some of its social-media apps.For all the obstacles, ByteDance kept growing. Now its founder, 38-year-old Zhang Yiming, is among the world’s richest people -- a distinction that lately has carried increased risks in China.Shares of the company trade in the private market at a valuation of more than $250 billion, people familiar with the dealings have said. At that level, Zhang, who owns about a quarter of ByteDance, could be worth more than $60 billion, placing him alongside Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma, bottled-water king Zhong Shanshan and members of the Walton and Koch families in the U.S., according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.ByteDance, famous for its short-video apps and news aggregator Toutiao, more than doubled revenue last year after expanding beyond its core advertising business into areas such as e-commerce and online gaming. It’s now weighing options for the initial public offering of some businesses.“Zhang is someone who’s known for thinking long-term and not easily dissuaded by short-term setbacks,” said Ma Rui, partner at venture-capital firm Synaptic Ventures. “He is set on building an enduring, global business.”Surging ValuationDuring its last fundraising round, ByteDance reached a $180 billion valuation, a person with knowledge of the matter said. That’s up from $20 billion about three years ago, according to CB Insights. But in the private market, some investors recently were asking for the equivalent of a $350 billion valuation to part with their shares, people familiar have said. The company’s value for private-equity investors is approaching $400 billion, the South China Morning Post reported. That would mean an even bigger fortune for Zhang.ByteDance representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.It’s a tough time to be wealthy in China as the government seeks to rein in the country’s most powerful corporations and their billionaire founders. Just ask Jack Ma: After opening an antitrust probe, regulators fined Alibaba a record $2.8 billion and the central bank ordered an overhaul of his Ant Group Co. fintech empire so it’d be supervised more like a bank. On Tuesday, China ordered 34 internet companies to rectify their anti-competitive practices in the coming month. While ByteDance hasn’t been singled out as a target, its dominance in social media and war chest for deal-making are sensitive areas the government is looking into.“There are no more silly games in the U.S. with Trump and potential bans or forced asset sales,” said Kirk Boodry, founder of investment research firm Redex Holdings. “But the pressure on tech-share prices and China in particular might make $250 billion a tough sell,” he added, referring to ByteDance’s value in private transactions.Born in the southern Chinese city of Longyan, Zhang, the only son of civil servants, studied programming at Tianjin’s Nankai University, where he built a following on the school’s online forum by fixing classmates’ computers. He joined Microsoft Corp. for a brief stint after graduating, later calling the job so boring he often “worked half of the day and read books in the other half,” according to an interview with Chinese media. He went on to develop several ventures, including a real estate search portal.His breakthrough came in 2012, when working in a four-bedroom apartment in Beijing he created ByteDance’s first hit -- a joke-sharing app later shut down by censors. It then turned to news aggregation before winning over more than 1 billion global users with its short-video platforms TikTok and Chinese twin app, Douyin. In the process, it attracted big-name investors such as SoftBank Group Corp., Sequoia Capital and proprietary-trading firm Susquehanna International Group, making it a rarity among Chinese internet startups that usually get absorbed into the wider ecosystems of Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Novel ConceptOne of Zhang’s earliest supporters, Susquehanna has become ByteDance’s largest outside backer with a 15% stake, according to a Wall Street Journal story in October. The initial bet was made at the start of 2012, when ByteDance’s news app Toutiao was just a concept that Zhang had drawn up on napkins, according to a 2016 blog post by Joan Wang, who led that investment for Susquehanna’s Chinese venture-capital unit.With TikTok facing scrutiny in the U.S. and India, Zhang has put more effort into ByteDance’s nascent and fast-growing Chinese businesses, which range from gaming to education to e-commerce. That helped it increase sales to about $35 billion last year and operating profit to $7 billion, a person familiar with the results said.Investors are eyeing the IPO of some of ByteDance’s businesses after Chinese competitor Kuaishou Technology raised $5.4 billion in February in the biggest internet listing since Uber Technologies Inc., with its market value now nearing $140 billion. Last month, ByteDance hired former Xiaomi Corp. executive Chew Shou Zi as its chief financial officer, filling a long vacant position that will be crucial for its eventual market offering.But for Zhang, it’s not all about immediate payoffs. The affable founder is known for his business philosophy of “delaying satisfactions” as he puts the focus on long-term growth -- a message he stressed again during his spiel to employees at the company’s ninth anniversary celebration last month.“Keep an ordinary mind, that’s something that sounds easy but important to do,” he said. “Put in the plainest words, when hungry, eat, when tired, sleep.”(Adds latest on China crackdown in ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Israel honors Pfizer chief at Independence Day celebrations

    Israel paid tribute to the chief executive of international drug maker Pfizer Inc. during its Independence Day celebrations Wednesday, thanking him for a partnership that has helped the country carry out one of the world's most successful coronavirus vaccination campaigns. At Israel's main Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla delivered a recorded video message broadcast on national TV: “Together we are demonstrating that through mass vaccination we can defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and save lives.” In response to heavy lobbying from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bourla agreed to provide Israel with enough Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to inoculate the country of 9.3 million people.

  • A battle over tax hikes is causing a GOP identity crisis

    The Republican Party is facing an identity crisis, caught between a rising tide of populism and its long-held orthodoxies on issues like taxes, labor unions and its relationship with big business.

  • ‘It lasted half a Scaramucci’: Fox News’ much-mocked new ‘comedy show’ Gutfeld! replaced by news

    ‘Gutfeld! will be back tomorrow,’ news anchor Shannon Bream abruptly announced on Tuesday, just as the comedy show was supposed to begin

  • Incel YouTuber arrested for threatening to blow up New York City restaurant

    ‘I take you with me and I kill you all! I kill all you right now!’ Malik Sanchez, 19, shouted at a group of outdoor diners

  • Intelligence agencies: China is top threat to U.S. global influence

    A 27-page report, which summarizes the best assessments of analysts from across the 18 different agencies within the intelligence community, has identified China as the biggest threat to U.S. global influence.

  • Chinese man kidnapped and killed in elaborate body-swap scheme

    The scheme was devised to grant a dying man's wish to avoid a ban on traditional burials.

  • The ‘arms race’ in college sports is out of control. Congress can block it | Opinion

    An unsustainable spending “arms race” is occurring among the 130 colleges that belong to the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). It is compromising their integrity and often is at odds with their academic missions. Because of pressure from boosters and fans to remain competitive, the arms race has led to, in just the last year, paying head coaches an average $2.7 million salary and awarding failed coaches buyouts that average nearly $8 million. This is in addition to the seemingly constant construction of new facilities, among other excesses.

  • Pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood clashes with Republicans at GOP meeting: ‘You’re a liar and a manipulator’

    ‘The Senate race was a rigged election – wake up and see it,’ attorney says during gathering

  • Elizabeth Warren rips into CEO of student debt collecting company to his face: You should be fired

    Nearly 80 per cent of borrowers’ loans would be forgiven if executive action is taken to cancel $50,000 of debt per individual

  • China push for global power tops U.S. security threats: intelligence report

    China's push for global power is the leading threat to U.S. national security, while Russia's efforts to undermine American influence and assert itself as a major actor also pose a challenge, said a U.S. intelligence report released on Tuesday. While China and Russia are presented as the leading challenges, Iran and North Korea will also test U.S. national security, the report said.

  • Biden’s civil rights nominee has to explain to GOP senator that article she wrote was satire

    Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights

  • Biden tells Putin to de-escalate troop build-up on Ukraine border and invites him to summit

    US president tells Russian counterpart he will not tolerate cyber-incursions or further election interference

  • Pelosi says she would have ‘battled’ capitol rioters with stilettos: ‘I’m a street fighter’

    Rioters were seen searching for the House Speaker on 6 January

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • McConnell condemns Biden's 'clumsy' plans to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by 9/11 as a 'grave mistake'

    Republicans had mixed reactions to Biden's decision. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he's "glad the troops are coming home."

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says