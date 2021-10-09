Record crowds at many national parks

Finding serenity can feel impossible, at Zion and more than a dozen other national parks, as record numbers of tourists and adventure seekers are drawn by the beauty - and driven outdoors by the pandemic. Correspondent Mark Strassmann braved the crowds at Zion National Park in Utah, which hosted 20,000 people in one day last month.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • India sells struggling Air India back to Tata conglomerate

    Tea-to-software Indian giant Tata is buying back Air India, 89 years after founding it as Tata Air and half a century following its nationalisation, the government said Friday.

  • No, there’s not a bacon shortage. But pork prices are soaring and here’s why

    Here’s what experts say is driving the latest price hike.

  • This crazy shipping crisis, explained

    No doubt you’ve heard how the world’s supply chain is being stressed like never before. What we are witnessing is a massive, unprecedented traffic jam of humankind's largest sea vessels that is at the very core of the conundrum.

  • One man's shopping trip turned scavenger hunt shows how the supply-chain crisis has created an 'everything shortage'

    What should have been a quick errand turned into a multihour, multistore scavenger hunt that demonstrates how the shipping crisis changed shopping.

  • Congo's $6 billion China mining deal 'unconscionable', says draft report

    Democratic Republic of Congo should renegotiate its $6 billion infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors, according to the draft of a report commissioned by a global anti-corruption body of governments, companies and activists. The draft, seen by Reuters, describes the deal that was first signed in 2008 as "unconscionable" and urges Congo's government to cancel an amendment signed secretly in 2017 that sped up payments to Chinese mining investors and slowed reimbursements of investment in infrastructure. The final report is expected to be released this month by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), which tracks revenue flows in the oil and mining sectors and counts more than 50 countries, including Congo, as members.

  • Coal prices are soaring, but US industry too battered to capitalize

    The price of coal has exploded this year as worldwide demand has surged, but mining operations in the United States are struggling to keep up.

  • Fertilizer prices soaring as natural-gas rally adds to ‘perfect storm’

    Fertilizer prices were already running red hot this year before a European energy crisis fanned the flames, potentially adding to a pinch on farmers in the U.S. and around the world and stoking worries about food inflation. “It’s almost like a perfect storm of different reasons that probably has a lot of upside in price for different macronutrients,” said Samuel Taylor, Cleveland-based executive director of research at Rabobank, in a phone interview. Natural gas is a key ingredient in the process used to make nitrogen-based fertilizers used on a range of crops, including corn and wheat.

  • Supply shortages hit store shelves, grocery stores

    The nation’s supply chain has greatly slowed due to the backup of container ships and a shortage of truck drivers. Many retailers are urging customers to start buying holiday gifts now.

  • Shiba Inu Retreats After Huge Rally

    Shiba Inu is testing the support level at $0.00002220.

  • Why India is on the brink of an unprecedented power crisis

    More than half of India's 135 coal-fired power plants are running on fumes - as coal stocks run low.

  • Bay Area Residents React to Tesla's Texas Move

    Tesla announced that its headquarters will officially move from Palo Alto to Texas but the electric car manufacturer will continue to have a major presence in the Bay Area, CEO Elon Musk said. Juliette Goodrich reports. (10-7-21)

  • Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

    Tesla is moving its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery complex.Chief Executive Elon Musk announced the plans on Thursday at the company's annual shareholder meeting.Texas is known for its cheap labor market and less stringent regulation.But Musk did not bring up politics in his speech and he stressed that Tesla's operations in California would still grow.'This is not a matter of… Tesla leaving California,' he said, adding that the company plans to increase output from its main California factory and Nevada factory by 50%.Musk has had a rocky relationship with California, which has relatively high taxes and living costs.Last year, he threatened to move Tesla HQ and future programs out of the state during a row over the closure of a factory due to the health crisis.He himself relocated from California to Texas in December to focus on a new plant and SpaceX.The rocket company has a launch site in the souther tip of Texas.Oracle, HP and Toyota Motor have also moved their headquarters from California to Texas.

  • The chip crisis is helping automakers and dealers do something they've wanted to do for decades: quit offering incentives and deals

    On average US automakers are making $3,000 more per car and up to $10,000 more on pickups and SUVs because of the shortage, an analyst told Bloomberg.

  • Natural gas prices spike as gun-shy shale producers hold back

    Climate change pressure has slowed fossil fuel investments.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • Here are the pros and cons of the Lordstown Motors-Foxconn deal

    Among the pros, the deal would give Lordstown Motors a bit of financial breathing room.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Bounce After a Significant Selloff

    The crude oil markets initially fell during the course of the trading session on Thursday, but have turned around quite drastically after it was announced that the United States was not planning on opening the SPR.

  • Largest US Port Suffers Massive Backlog with 98% of Warehouses at Capacity — Will It Affect Holiday Prices?

    There's a near-record backlog of ships and several metric tons of goods waiting at the largest U.S. port in California. Learn: Expect Apparel Prices To Rise This Holiday Season as Cotton Costs Hit...

  • China fines food delivery giant Meituan for monopolistic behaviour

    China has fined food delivery giant Meituan 3.4 billion yuan ($527 million) for monopolistic practices and ordered it to undertake a "comprehensive rectification", the market watchdog said Friday.