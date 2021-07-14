With record donations, high-profile hires and famous alumni, HBCUs are on a roll

At a time when the nation has been grappling with its own history and how to teach students about it in the classroom, it’s no surprise that HBCUs have become a big part of the conversation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories