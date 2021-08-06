Record expunged for Ottawa County man who killed horses

Aug. 6—A 57-year-old Conklin man who was convicted of torturing and killing two horses in 2011 had three felonies removed from his record following a hearing Monday in Ottawa County Circuit Court.

The third count was malicious destruction of property over $1,000, but under $20,000.

This is just one of many cases where expungement is being requested since a change in state law went into effect on April 11, a court official said.

Dennis Finkler said that he has learned since that time that "violence is never an answer" and the horses did not deserve what he had done to them. Finkler testified that he had never done anything like this before or since the May 23, 2011, incident at a horse riding and training facility in Hudsonville.

"I'd like to apologize," he said. Then he added, "to the owners," after being prompted by his attorney, John Conroy.

The horses killed that night were his then-wife's 12-year-old horse, Mister, and the facility owner Todd Bramer's 6-year-old horse, Gambler.

The couple divorced after the incident and Tammy Oberlin testified that she hasn't spoken to her ex-husband since that day.

When questioned by assistant prosecuting attorney Britta Girmscheid, Finkler admitted that he was embarrassed by the felonies on his record and that he wanted to clear his name.

He admitted that he picked the two horses because he was upset at their owners.

"Prior to April 2021, we wouldn't be here," said Judge Jon Hulsing. "Setting aside multiple felonies was not allowed."

But what the judge called a "significant change in public policy" makes it almost unlimited as to what can be set aside.

"There are some limits, but not a lot," Hulsing said.

The judge said part of the reason policy has changed is because the internet makes it easy for people to check someone's background. And even if something happened 30 years ago, it might be keeping people from getting a job or attending a child's school or sports event.

In this particular case, Hulsing noted that the horses were targeted because the man was upset about the interactions between his wife and Bramer.

One cannot understand violence along those lines, Hulsing said, but the law recognizes that "people are human and sometimes they act unwisely."

Hulsing said that he recognizes that the victims are angry. Both Oberlin and Bramer testified in opposition to Finkler's record being cleared.

The victims noted that the horses were part of their family.

"I think of him every day," said Bramer, who also noted that he no longer has a boarding facility and no longer does competition or gives lessons.

While Girmscheid said that the public welfare was at risk, Hulsing noted that the court has to act reasonably, and even though the incident was an "atrocity," it was a crime against property, not a person.

At the end of the hearing, Hulsing asked if Finkler's behavior over the past 10 years justifies expungement.

"Yeah, it does," the judge said, noting that Finkler has been law abiding, has volunteered in his community, gets along well with his children and neighbors, and has fully paid his fines, costs and restitution.

Finkler served three days in jail when he was sentenced in 2011. He also was on probation for two years, was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service and pay more than $15,000 in restitution.

Hulsing said that Finkler has been living his life without economic, volunteer or family consequences. The judge said that the man's actions, including his volunteer work with animals at the Berlin Fair and the letters in support of the man satisfies the requirement of whether or not the expungement is consistent with public welfare.

"The court finds it's in the public welfare's best interest to set aside these convictions," to allow him full ability to participate in life, Hulsing said.

"I just don't feel like he should be able to erase this," Oberlin said prior to the hearing. "It's not erased for everybody else."

The waiting time to file an application to expunge a felony conviction is at least seven years from the latest of the following: sentencing, completion of probation, discharge from parole or completion of imprisonment.

People can apply to expunge a misdemeanor conviction after three years of the restrictions noted above. The wait is five years if the misdemeanor involves an assaultive crime.

Offenses excluded from expungement include all offenses punishable by life imprisonment as well as certain criminal sexual assault crimes and crimes against children.

