Record fine for Dutch tax office over personal data list

·1 min read

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands' data protection watchdog imposed a record 3.7 million euro ($4 million) fine Tuesday on the country's tax office for unlawfully processing and storing personal information in a “black list” used to detect fraud.

Data Protection Authority's Chairman Aleid Wolfsen said the government's Taxation Service “violated the rights of the 270,000 people on that list in an unprecedented way."

“For over 6 years, people were often wrongly labeled as fraudsters, with dire consequences,” said Wolfsen.

It was the latest in a string of rebukes for Dutch tax authorities, including a fine of 2.75 million euros last year for what the Data Protection Authority called discriminatory practices in a long-running scandal centered on efforts to stamp out fraud with child welfare payments.

The last Dutch government resigned early last year to take responsibility for the welfare fraud scandal.

In the latest case, the authority said that tax authorities collected personal information without a proper legal foundation, often got personal details wrong, leading to people being incorrectly labeled as fraudsters, and did not adequately protect the list.

An internal investigation also revealed that tax office staff were instructed to use the nationality and appearance of people as criteria for gauging whether they could be considered fraud risks.

“If you had a Turkish, Moroccan or East European nationality, then you were further investigated without good reason,” Wolfsen said. “This discrimination is unacceptable.”

The data protection agency said that the tax authorities stopped using the black list in February 2020.

There was no immediate reaction from the Taxation Service, which can appeal against the fine.

Recommended Stories

  • Preemptive, public US strikes winning intelligence war with Russia: ANALYSIS

    For years, the Kremlin's power to weave disinformation into a believable narrative was a seemingly ever-present boogeyman, threatening to disrupt elections and sew discord thousands of miles away from Moscow. Then, as Russia prepared to invade Ukraine, the tide started to turn. From the time the Kremlin claimed the troop buildup on its neighbor's border was simply a training exercise, the U.S. has been able to turn one of its powerful assets -- classified intelligence -- into an effective tool by making it public, undercutting Russian forces before they could carry out their next moves.

  • Drone footage shows Mariupol theater in ruins after bombing

    Newly recorded aerial footage reveals the remnants of a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, nearly one month after officials say a Russian airstrike killed nearly 300 people.

  • Why a Credit Freeze Alone Won't Stop Identity Theft

    Scammers have found new ways to steal from you during the pandemic. Here's what you can do.By Penelope WangEven as the coronavirus pandemic starts to recede, many forms of identity fraud have con...

  • When Is It OK To Share Your Social Security Number?

    One of the most important identifiers for an individual is their Social Security number. When you are born, the United States Social Security Administration assigns you a nine-digit number called a...

  • Angelica Soule, third Frank's Taxi Medicaid fraud suspect, pleads guilty

    Angelica Soule was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in the New Hampshire State Prison, but all of the prison was suspended for three years.