Record flooding forces the first Yellowstone National Park closure in 34 years
Yellowstone National Park closed for the first time in 34 years after record flooding slammed the area.
Yellowstone National Park temporarily closed their entrances to visitors on Monday, June 13, amid severe flooding, rockslides, and mudslides due to “unprecedented” rainfall, the park reported.The park said many roads could remain closed for “an extended period of time.”The US Geological Survey reported on Monday afternoon that the Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs, Montana, had increased by nearly six feet in the last 24 hours, and was above the National Weather Service’s flood stage.These videos captured by Twitter user @B1G_PAT near Corwin Springs shows the flooded Yellowstone River. Credit: @B1G_PAT via Storyful
Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly is urging people to leave the Gardiner area as soon as possible, while conditions allow.
Major flooding swept away at least one bridge, washed away roads and set off mudslides in Yellowstone National Park on Monday.
Yellowstone National Park temporarily closed its entrances to visitors on Monday, June 13, amid severe flooding, rockslides, and mudslides due to “unprecedented” rainfall, the park reported.The park said there would be no inbound visitor traffic at any of the park’s entrances on Tuesday or Wednesday, at a minimum.This aerial video shared by the park shows floodwaters overtaking Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road through the Gardner Canyon. Credit: Yellowstone National Park via Storyful
Brandon and Cassie Tyson wanted to get in one more trip before welcoming a baby girl into the world. But their Yellowstone National Park babymoon, much like some aspects of parenthood, did not go according to plan.
Rain and snow combined to create intense flooding across the beloved park
Historic flooding from torrential rain and rapid snowmelt has forced the National Park Service to close all entrances to Yellowstone National Park through Wednesday at the earliest. NPS officials said there has been substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides across numerous roadways after areas picked up at least 3 inches of rain, with some areas seeing a half-foot or more.
All entrances to Yellowstone National Park remained closed Tuesday amid historic flooding and dangerous rockslides.
Visitors at Yellowstone National Park watched as a bridge was swept away after severe flooding on Monday.
Visitors in the northern section of Yellowstone National Park were being evacuated on Monday, with evacuations planned later in the southern loop.
