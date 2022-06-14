Record flooding forces the first Yellowstone National Park closure in 34 years

Storyful

Yellowstone National Park temporarily closed their entrances to visitors on Monday, June 13, amid severe flooding, rockslides, and mudslides due to “unprecedented” rainfall, the park reported.The park said many roads could remain closed for “an extended period of time.”The US Geological Survey reported on Monday afternoon that the Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs, Montana, had increased by nearly six feet in the last 24 hours, and was above the National Weather Service’s flood stage.These videos captured by Twitter user @B1G_PAT near Corwin Springs shows the flooded Yellowstone River. Credit: @B1G_PAT via Storyful