Record-high budget set for Jacksonville after unanimous vote by council

Jacksonville City Council approved a $1.75 billion budget Tuesday after voting down floor amendments that would have added $3.1 million for homelessness programs and eliminated $1.4 million for construction of a charter school's gym.

The city's property tax rate for the 2023-24 budget will be the same rate as last year at about $11.32 per $1,000 of taxable property value for areas excluding the three Beaches cities and Baldwin, which each will make their own decisions affecting the tax rates for property within their city limits.

The strong economy will reap a big jump in city tax revenue. The general fund for the budget starting Oct. 1 will be 14% higher than the $1.54 billion amount in the current fiscal year.

"This final budget makes generational investments to ensure Jacksonville’s citizens are healthy, safe, housed, and thriving," Mayor Donna Deegan said in a statement after the budget passed. "I'm grateful for President [Ron] Salem and Vice President [Randy] White’s leadership, and I thank the full City Council for their collaboration. I look forward to our continued proactive partnership as we work together to implement these dollars for the community.”

The owner of a home valued at $150,000 for tax purposes that qualifies for a $50,000 homestead exemption will get a $1,132 tax bill from the city later this year.

Before approving the budget on an 18-0 vote, the council debated two floor amendments at length.

City Council member Terrance Freeman proposed putting $3.1 million in the budget for programs to help people who are homeless or at risk of falling into homelessness. Freeman said that is the same amount Mayor Donna Deegan's administration has identified for homeless programs in a report she gave council members this week listing recommendations from her transition committee.

City Council voted 13-5 against the amendment because the $3.1 million would have come from a $25 million pot of money that Deegan wants to keep intact until she can file legislation in the future for City Council approval of putting money behind the transition committee's recommendations.

A majority of council members said Deegan should have an opportunity to file legislation on how she wants to use that $25 million. City Council then would decide whether it agrees with those or makes changes in them, including what amount should go toward homelessness programs.

In another floor amendment that generated extensive debate, the council voted 15-3 against an attempt to eliminate $1.4 million inserted into the budget by the council's Finance Committee to help pay for construction of a new gym for the Jacksonville Classical Academy charter school.

The gym would be built on a Mixon Town neighborhood site that once was a city landfill for buried incinerator ash. An attorney for the school said it will cost substantially more to build the gym there than it would on a "clean site" because at the depth needed for the gym's foundation, there still is soil contamination and debris from the basement of the former city incinerator that once operated there.

The $1.4 million would cover that additional cost as part of an estimated total expense of $11 million for building the gym.

Council members who opposed the funding said the city has fulfilled all its legal obligations for the cleanup of the Superfund site. They said the charter school has access to state tax dollars and Duval County Public Schools money from a half-cent sales tax to pay for school construction without also seeking city dollars.

The school will have a long-term, joint-use agreement between the school and the city for residents to use the gym. By adding that agreement for public use of the gym, the city avoids violating a long-standing General Counsel opinion that prohibits the city from using its tax dollars to pay for school construction.

Council-connected funding gets approved

Two nonprofits connected to Jacksonville City Council members received a combined $390,000 in this year’s budget without debate Tuesday night.

The Clara White Mission, where council member Ju'Coby Pittman works as the CEO, received $300,000 for culinary vocational training through its White Harvest Farms program, aimed at addressing food insecurity in north Jacksonville. The money will go to educating 60 individuals to work in the hospitality industry, the nonprofit told council in a previous finance committee meeting.

Separately, the Fire Watch Council of Northeast Florida received $90,000. Council member Nick Howland works as executive director of The Fire Watch Project, a nonprofit vendor of the larger veteran suicide-prevention organization.

Both council members recused themselves from voting from their respective bills.

The money for Clara White, introduced by council member Kevin Carrico, required the council waive the condition that nonprofits compete in a competitive bidding process for city funding and was separate from the $9 million Deegan allotted for overall public service grants.

The Tuesday vote was the first after the Times-Union reported Clara White was the subject of a federal grand jury investigation over allegations of financial mismanagement in parts of 2021 and 2022. The vote received very little discussion, other than a question over deliverables from the nonprofit.

Council members Matt Carlucci and Mike Gay, both Republicans, voted against the funding for the Fire Watch Council, and only Gay voted against the Clara White funding. Neither spoke as to why they voted.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville approves $1.75 billion budget without tax rate increase