Record High Collector Car Loan Results in Scottsdale Linked to Record-Breaking Auction

Newport Beach, CA - (NewMediaWire) - February 10, 2023 - Woodside Credit, the leader in low monthly payments for classic and collector cars, achieved a new record for vehicles financed at Barrett-Jackson's 2023 auction, strengthening its leadership position for collector car loans. This achievement was built upon Barrett-Jackson's record-breaking Scottsdale auction with over $184.2 million in vehicle sales and more than 200 world auction records broken. The shared success underscores the value of this exclusive partnership.

"Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction sets the stage every year for collector car sales, and momentum is strong," said Mitch Shatzen, President and Chief Operating Officer at Woodside Credit. "Our loan program continues to grow across the board, and our most successful funding year at Scottsdale has resulted from a record number of bidders, a strengthened nationwide presence, and the value of our 11-year partnership as Barrett-Jackson's exclusive loan provider."

Woodside Credit offers collector car enthusiasts everywhere across the US an industry-leading digital lending experience with the lowest monthly payments. From e-sign to virtual vehicle verifications, Woodside Credit makes it easy to complete your next collector car purchase. During the auction, Woodside's live payment feed is displayed on the big screens on the auction block and throughout the site to help buyers estimate monthly payments on the spot.

"With more and more bidders registered at Barrett-Jackson every year, greater numbers are financing their auction vehicles with Woodside Credit," explains Mr. Shatzen. "Savvy clients of Woodside appreciate what low monthly payments can do for them. Many don't want to tie up their cash in their vehicles because they have money invested where it's already working for them. Our program makes it easy for customers to obtain the collector cars of their dreams."

In addition to a focus on the Arizona collector car market, Woodside Credit serves its borrowers and dealers in all 50 states through its nationwide lending professionals and headquarters in Newport Beach, California. Woodside Credit returns with Barrett-Jackson for its second collector car auction of 2023 in Palm Beach April 13-15.

About Woodside Credit

With over $2.5 billion in loan originations, Woodside Credit is the leader in classic and collector car financing. The company's expertise has been providing loans with the lowest monthly payments in America for over 20 years. Woodside Credit is the exclusively endorsed loan provider for Barrett-Jackson auctions and is dedicated to the success of dealerships and clients nationwide. With terms up to 15 years and loans up to $1,000,000, the company achieves unparalleled quality and flexibility for clients through its common sense lending practices. Visit WoodsideCredit.com for more information.

