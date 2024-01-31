Record-high temps likely Wednesday, could be the warmest January day of all time

High temperature records in the Twin Cities and across much of southern Minnesota are expected to fall Wednesday and warm air moving into the state might make it the hottest day ever seen in January.

The daily record of 46 degrees set in 1995 and 2009 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is almost surely to be obliterated as the National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 54 degrees. There is an outside shot of besting the warmest January temperature ever recorded, a 58-degree reading on Jan. 25, 1944.

Places such as Marshall, Redwood Falls and Madison in western Minnesota could see 60 degrees.

"It will be dependent on how much sun we get," said Jake Beitlich, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service's office in Chanhassen, noting a few lingering clouds could impact just how high the mercury soars. "We will wait and see."

Regardless, Beitlich is "confident" Wednesday will turn out to be one of the warmest January days based on weather records that date to 1872.

"We don't see 50 degrees very much in January," he said.

A sun that is getting stronger as it reaches higher in the sky and a lack of snow cover is setting the stage for the record-setting warmth. Without snow, the ground can absorb the warmth helping temperatures to rise, Beitlich said.

Conditions more appropriate for April prompted ShadowBrooke Golf Course in Lester Prairie, Minn., to open for some rare January golf. Phones have been ringing off the hook with duffers looking to book tee times.

"We have had a very busy week," said employee Ken Horton, who added that almost all of the 144 spots available Wednesday were already spoken for. The grounds "still have a tint of green" and they are soft enough "you can stick a tee in without using a drill. Kind of cool."

Several winter festivals have had to retool offerings to adjust for the lack of snow or postponed in hopes of an arctic turn down the line.

But festivities will continue at the St. Paul Winter Carnival this week, despite the lack of snow and cold. An ice fishing contest runs through Sunday and unseasonable warmth could bode well for Saturday's Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade and the daily walking and trolley tours.

"It is nice it's warmer for that," said Molly Steinke, a spokeswoman for the "The Coolest Celebration on Earth," which runs through Sunday.

This is supposed to be coldest part of the year with highs in the low 20s and lows around 10 degrees. But since the brief run of below-zero weather broke on Jan. 22, high temperatures have been running double digits above average, Beitlich said.

As the calendar turns to February, don't expect a change in the weather pattern. There is a "high confidence" the first half of the month will remain warm and dry, before returning to conditions more typical for the second month of the year.

"This might be the winter that wasn't," Beitlich said.