Record high tide destroys more than 100-year-old fishing shacks in Maine: 'History disappearing before your eyes'

Over 100-year-old fishing shacks in Maine were washed away when the state's coast saw a record high tide as freezing cold storms threatened much of the country over the weekend.

Two historic fishing shacks at Fisherman's Point, Willard Beach, in South Portland were destroyed on Saturday after water levels reached over 14 feet. The high tide was measured in Portland just after noon on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, flooding streets and homes along the coast.

"Videos showing the shacks washing away have been heartbreaking to watch," South Portland Historical Society Executive Director Kathryn DiPhilippo told USA TODAY on Sunday. "It was like history disappearing before your eyes."

The iconic landmarks, owned by the city of South Portland, predate the city's incorporation and were built by fishermen who used Willard Beach as a base of operation, according to DiPhilippo. The two shacks were the last of several other shacks that were built along the shore and were moved to Fisherman's Point in the late 1800s.

The shacks had been repainted and repaired last October as part of an ongoing effort to preserve them, the Portland Press Herald reported at the time. Community members expressed their sadness over the loss of the shacks on social media, noting that they were a key feature of Willard Beach.

DiPhilippo said the landmarks have been used as a backdrop for marriage proposals, graduation, and wedding photos, and "just a favorite spot for enjoying the views of the harbor."

"While the others were lost over the years to storms, these last two shacks have been the ones that have stubbornly held on, and which our community treasured and cared for," DiPhilippo said.

Community calls for rebuild of shacks

Last year, the South Portland Historical Society enlisted the help of architects and engineers to prepare for the potential loss of the shacks. DiPhilippo said a team from SMRT Architects & Engineers in Portland volunteered to measure the remaining shacks and were able to draw up architectural plans.

And since Saturday, the historical society has received an "outpouring of support" for the idea of a rebuild, according to DiPhilippo. The society is accepting donations for the rebuild and has also been creating a list of carpenters who have volunteered to help.

"We understand that this would be rebuilding on an oceanfront, but these are not expensive homes, they are shacks with unfinished interiors, so rebuilding is a desired option," DiPhilippo said. "And we have drawings to create replicas of what was there."

But it isn't guaranteed the rebuild will happen. According to DiPhilippo, the rebuild will require approval by the city.

"But we are committed to going down this path to try to help the community get their beloved shacks back up on Fishermen's Point," DiPhilippo said.

Record high tide in Portland, Maine

Coastal flooding hit parts of the New Hampshire and Maine region for the second time in four days, flooding homes and causing evacuations. Police and fire officials also closed down roads as streets became inundated with water.

Saturday's high tide in Portland reached a record 14.57 feet, breaking the previous record of 14.17 feet that was set in 1978, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Cempa.

"Please stay safe and assist the City as crews continue to assess significant damage due to flooding," the city of South Portland said on Facebook on Saturday.

One of Maine's most beloved lighthouses, Pemaquid Point Light in Bristol, was also damaged in a previous storm during the week. But caretakers of the nearly 200-year-old lighthouse said Thursday they believe they can rebuild a portion of the structure.

The strong storm badly damaged the lighthouse’s bell house and reduced some parts to a pile of bricks.

