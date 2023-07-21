Record inheritance tax haul as families scramble to avoid painful charges

tax bill

More inheritance tax was paid in June than in any month on record as families rushed to avoid high interest charges for late payment.

HM Revenue & Customs has collected £2bn in death duties so far this tax year, up £200million from this time last year. Approximately £800m was paid in June alone, a monthly record.

The taxman said the figures suggested families were making payments as early as possible to avoid interest rates for late payment, which have risen as a result of increases to central bank rates.

Unpaid inheritance tax bills begin accruing interest six months after death. HMRC now charges 7.5pc in interest on late tax bills, although it was charging a rate of 7pc in June.

A note from HMRC said: “Receipts in June 2023 were the highest monthly total on record and could also be due to possible effects from the recent rise in interest rates that HMRC is obliged to charge on overdue tax bills following the recent increases in the Bank of England base rate.

“These recent interest rises may have encouraged the personal representatives of some estates to pay any tax due sooner than they otherwise would have done, though note that HMRC are not able to confirm this until full administrative information becomes available.”

Bereaved families have been forced to pay thousands in extra inheritance taxes because of severe delays at the courts, The Telegraph reported in March.

It came after one in five applications for probate, the legal document required to administer a late loved one’s estate, were taking six months or more to be processed.

The tax haul is also increasing due to the “fiscal drag” effect of frozen thresholds, which have been dubbed a “stealth tax”.

Laura Hayward, tax partner at Evelyn Partners, a wealth management group, said: “While reports circulate around Westminster that the Conservatives are considering scrapping inheritance tax as part of its manifesto pledge at the next general election, the stark current reality is that more families are being dragged into paying the tax as each month goes by.

“Inflationary growth of asset values coupled with frozen allowances are helping ensure that, as things stand, receipts continue to be a lucrative earner for the Treasury.”

Inheritance tax already raises £7.2bn a year and is expected to generate £8.4bn by 2027-28, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, with thousands more forecast to pay.

The main inheritance tax allowance stands at £325,000. It has not risen since 2009, despite years of house price growth and inflation.

Anything above the threshold, which is to remain frozen until 2028, is taxed at a rate of 40pc.

A separate £175,000 “family home allowance” also applies to those passing on their main homes to direct descendants. Spouses and civil partners can combine their allowances, allowing them in theory to pass on up to £1m free of tax, but single and childless individuals miss out.

