Record job vacancies fuel early rate rise fears

Tim Wallace
·3 min read
A man walks by a &#x002018;Now Hiring&#x002019; sign
A man walks by a ‘Now Hiring’ sign

Employers advertised a record 1.2m job vacancies in September, as Britain battles a dramatic labour shortage and markets bet on a rise in interest rates to hold back inflation.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found 60,000 vacancies in transport and storage last month – up from 30,000 in May and below 20,000 at the start of the year.

A lack of lorry drivers is crippling swathes of industry as manufacturers struggle to get the parts they need, shops run short of goods and petrol stations have difficulty keeping up with panic-driven demand.

Employment is surging rapidly, with the number of workers on payrolls up by more than 200,000 between August and September, taking the total to 29.2m.

This is above the pre-Covid peak of 29.06m.

Unemployment fell to 4.5pc in the three months to August – down from its pandemic peak of 5.2pc at the end of last year, though still above the 4pc level at the start of 2020.

There were 99,000 redundancies in the three months to August despite the furlough scheme winding down to close in September, raising hopes that workers are being taken back into their jobs instead of being laid off.

Average wages are up 7.2pc on the year, slowing from the summer’s peak of 8.8pc.

However, stripping out distortions to the figures, such as a fall in the number of low-paid workers, which pulls average pay up, the ONS estimates that “underlying” earnings growth accelerated to somewhere between 4.1pc and 5.6pc.

It raises pressure on the Bank of England to increase interest rates sooner rather than later as officials fear shortages combined with booming demand will push inflation well above their 2pc target. If wages follow suit, the fear is that inflation could become entrenched, requiring sharper rate rises later if prices are not controlled promptly.

Hussain Mehdi, strategist at HSBC, said: “The recent hawkish tone from MPC [Monetary Policy Committee] members suggests inflation concerns are now firmly front of mind, lowering the bar for rate increases. A decent October jobs report could open the door to a hike as soon as the December meeting.”

However, there are also signs of slack remaining in the jobs market. Total employment is still down by more than 650,000 on pre-Covid levels, indicating the economy has not yet fully recovered. Self-employment in particular has taken a major blow and has yet to bounce back.

Similarly unemployment is still almost 150,000 above its level in February 2020, with hundreds of thousands more young people now studying instead of working as they extended their education during the pandemic.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said this showed that the Bank of England’s policymakers can hold off hiking rates.

He said: “The economy remains a long way from reaching full employment, suggesting that the MPC will not need to rush through a series of interest rate hikes over the next 12 months to combat domestically-generated inflation.”

