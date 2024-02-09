Record level of mothers have emergency caesareans as they opt to have children later in life

The Care Quality Commission’s maternity survey revealed that 21 per cent of births last year were via an emergency caesarean - MGSTUDYO/E+

A record proportion of mothers are having emergency caesareans as women opt to have children later in life, figures show.

More than one in five new mothers gave birth via an emergency caesarean in 2023, which is the highest level on record.

A further 18 per cent of births were planned caesareans, while fewer than half of babies were born via an unassisted vaginal birth for the first time last year.

Experts say the increase in c-sections, which made up almost two in five, or 39 per cent, of births, was because of a rise in complex cases driven by two main factors: women having children at an older age and increasing obesity levels.

The remaining 13 per cent of births were “assisted vaginal births” where medics use forceps or a suction cup to help deliver the baby.

New figures published last week by the Office for National Statistics showed that most women were waiting until at least age 32 to have a first child, for the first time.

The Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) annual maternity survey asked more than 17,000 women about their experiences throughout their pregnancy.

It revealed that 21 per cent of births last year were via an emergency c-section, up from 19 per cent the year before and 16 per cent in 2019 before the pandemic. In 2015 it was just 14 per cent.

A similar trend was seen among planned caesareans, which were at a record high of 18 per cent, up from 10 per cent a decade ago.

The survey also revealed that one in four women were being left alone during labour or shortly after giving birth.

More than a third of women said they were not always able to get help managing their pain levels, and 23 per cent said they did not always get the help they asked for while giving birth.

However, the CQC said overall satisfaction among many mothers “remains high” and it was a “real positive” that some areas of care saw improvements on the previous year.

The most positive experiences were in antenatal care, with about four in five women feeling they were listened to by midwives, able to ask questions and involved in decisions about their care, in the months, weeks and days ahead of giving birth. There were also improvements in support for expectant mothers’ mental health.

Gill Walton, chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), said she was “pleased to see things are moving in the right direction”, but said services were “struggling with staffing levels”.

Sir Julian Hartley, the chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “Maternity services face a number of challenges, including an increase in the complexity of cases, worrying workforce gaps and persistent health inequalities. It’s clear more needs to be done to support those with a long-term mental health condition.”