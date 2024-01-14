Record low temperature reported in Lincoln; Springfield misses mark; King event changed

Lincoln set a record low temperature earlier Sunday as a deep freeze in the area continues.

A reading of minus-13 degrees was recorded between 6 and 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, barely eclipsing the old mark of minus-12 set on this date in 1957.

Springfield recorded a low of minus-12, missing out on the Jan. 14 record of minus-14, also set in 1957.

Neither the Sangamon County Sheriff's office nor the Springfield Police Department Sunday morning reported major accidents related to the weather.

With frigid temperatures blanketing the area, churches were cautioning members to use their best judgment about attending services or consider viewing services online.

In Jacksonville, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day march will turn into a motorcade.

Those taking part are asked to gather at Mt. Emory Baptist Church, 426 S. Church St., at 10 a.m. Monday to begin the procession to Jacksonville Community Park.

There will be a program at 11 a.m.

There was no official word late Sunday morning about the unity march being staged by the Springfield NAACP.

It was scheduled to step off from Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, at noon Monday. A community roundtable discussion will be led by University of Illinois Springfield students at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 908 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, following the march.

NWS meteorologist Alex Erwin said Sangamon County will remain in a wind chill warning through Sunday afternoon, when it shifts to a wind chill advisory. Areas north and west of Sangamon County will continue under a wind chill warning into Monday.

Negative wind chill values were predicted through at least Monday evening.

Low temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning, Erwin said, won't be as severe, with a low of minus-5 predicted for Springfield.

Erwin said the NWS can't rule out Springfield getting up to an inch of snow Monday, though it wouldn't expect more than that.

The light snow could develop after noon and carry into the early evening hours, Erwin said. Blowing snow "isn't a huge concern at this point," he said.

While the NWS has not taken any phone calls about frost quakes, Erwin said he has seen reports via social media of them in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas.

Frost quakes or ice quakes, formally known as cryoseism, are loud booms that occur from water below the ground freezing when the weather drops quickly, Erwin said.

The sudden expansion and movement also can result in the ground cracking.

"It doesn't cause any impacts, but it might be unsettling if you've never heard it before," he said. "It's more of an audible (experience) than something you would feel."

