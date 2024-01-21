The Record/NorthJersey.com is refreshing its comics. Here is how

One of the things that got me hooked on newspapers when I was a kid was the Sunday comics.

Big, bright and colorful, these pages draw you in. They reflect life, giving us something that mirrors our experiences and opens us up to new possibilities and ways of thinking.

Comics are uniquely American ― part art, part commentary, part entertainment ― and as such, they continue to evolve.

We are conscious of that evolution and continually evaluate how to best serve you, our loyal readers.

Comic strips are an ages-old part of the American newspaper tradition.

After surveying many of our readers, we have decided to refresh our daily and Sunday comics starting on Jan 29.

This new slate of comics offers a mix of beloved favorites — like Garfield, Peanuts and Dennis the Menace — and adds in new titles that many of you have requested.

I know how passionate you are about the comics. And that’s why we have taken great care to evaluate what we are providing and how we can best evolve to reflect the culture and tastes of our times.

A few things to note:

All the comics we print in the newspaper can also be found in the eNewspaper, easily accessible through NorthJersey.com by clicking on “eNewspaper” at the top of the screen. In addition to the comics, you will find extra news, sports and travel pages in the eNewspaper.

If you want more comics, you can visit northjersey.com/comics, where you can find dozens of different strips popular throughout the country. It’s truly a stunning collection, presented in full color every day.

If you need help accessing any of our products or just want to see all that is included in your subscription (such as newsletters, podcasts and more), please visit help.northjersey.com.

I know that change can be jarring. There may be a favorite comic of yours that is no longer printed.

But there also may be a future favorite that you have yet to discover.

I would encourage you to look at the new offerings and give them a chance.

As always, thank you for supporting our work and the importance of local journalism.

Daniel Sforza is the Executive Editor of The Record, the Daily Record, the New Jersey Herald and NorthJersey.com. He can be reached at sforza@northjersey.com

