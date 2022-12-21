Public borrowing in November hits record after Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt was forced to borrow more to fund the public finances in November - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Public borrowing jumped to £22bn last month as unprecedented energy bill support and surging debt interest costs pushed the deficit to its highest ever November level.

In the first set of figures since the Autumn Statement, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said November's borrowing was £13.9bn higher than a year ago.

It was also well above the £14.8bn predicted by economists and represents the highest November borrowing figure since records began in 1993.

The ONS said the borrowing reflected the second month of energy bill subsidies for households and businesses, which the statistics office said formed part of support and subsidies worth around £10bn this month. It added that the figure was "indicative" and would be heavily revised.

November's figure means the UK has borrowed £105.4bn this year to plug the gap between tax receipts and public spending. The deficit is expected by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to hit £177bn this year alone and remain close to £70bn in five years' time.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "Faced with the twin global emergencies of a pandemic and Putin's war in Ukraine, we have taken significant action to support millions of businesses and families here in the UK.

"We have a clear plan to help halve inflation next year, but that requires some tough decisions to put our public finances back on a sustainable footing."

08:41 AM

Wilko hires new chief executive to lead turnaround

Household and garden retailer Wilko has appointed Mark Jackson as its new chief executive to accelerate the 92-year old company's turnaround plans.

Wilko employs 16,000 staff at more than 400 stores and reported pre-tax profits of £4.4m on sales of £1.36bn in the year to January 2021.

However, the family-owned company has closed several stores this year as retailers face a squeeze caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Jackson was the boss of Benson's for Beds, where he helped lead the business sale and drive it back to profitability.

Prior to that he was founding member of the Pep & Co value clothing chain, which now owns Poundland.

The appointment means Jerome Saint-Marc will stand down as chief executive with immediate effect.

Family director Lisa Wilkinson said: "I would like to offer my thanks to Jerome for his tireless work leading wilko through some tough trading conditions for retail, including the pandemic and the widespread impact on almost all aspects of our business."

Wilko - Clara Molden

08:18 AM

Zuckerberg in court to defend Meta's VR takeover

Mark Zuckerberg took to the witness stand to defend his company Meta's acquisition of virtual reality startup Within Unlimited as part of a Federal Trade Commission competition case.

His testimony at a trial in San Jose, California, on Tuesday was part of Meta's push to defeat the lawsuit seeking to block the company from acquiring the maker of Supernatural — a popular VR fitness app.

The Facebook founder said the fact his company does not have a virtual reality fitness app does not keep him up at night, but acquiring it would boost competition and improve such applications.

However, the Federal Trade Commission claims Meta's plan to buy the competitor will give it an unfair advantage in the burgeoning VR market.

Meta chief executive Mr Zuckerberg said: "It's less important that we own the experiences, than they exist".

He added: "By joining us I think we can also help them be able to pioneer the category" and "spur other companies who are doing other good things in this space".

Lawyers made closing arguments on Tuesday. Meta and Within extended the deadline for the acquisition to close until the end of January, to give US District Judge Edward Davila time to make his decision.

A sketch of Mark Zuckerberg being questions by Meta attorney Mark Hansen in front of US District Judge Edward Davila - REUTERS/Vicki Behringer

08:05 AM

Britain's first space mission gets lift off as licences granted

The first space mission on British soil is due for lift off in the coming weeks after the regulator granted licences.

Virgin Orbit has been awarded licences to operate the UK's first space launch.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson's company demonstrated it has "taken all reasonable steps to ensure safety risks arising from launch activities are as low as reasonably practicable".

Virgin Orbit is planning a launch from Spaceport Cornwall at Cornwall Airport Newquay in the coming weeks.

The mission named Start Me Up in tribute to rock band The Rolling Stones will involve a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft and Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket.

The 747 will take off horizontally from the new facility at Cornwall Airport Newquay while carrying the rocket, before releasing it at 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean to the south of Ireland.

Britain's first-ever space launch will be conducted by Virgin Orbit - James Beck/Bloomberg

08:02 AM

UK markets open higher

Stock markets have begun the day postively after the S&P 500 closed higher for the first time in four sessions yesterday.

The FTSE 100 has begun the day 0.3pc higher at 7,380.56 while the midcap FTSE 250 is up 0.1pc to 18,550.45.

07:51 AM

Borrowing likely to remain higher than OBR forecasts, analysts fear

Interest payments on the government's £2trn debt pile rose to a record £7.3bn. This is £2.4bn higher than the previous year.

Economics editor Szu Ping Chan has this analysis:

The ONS said the jump in debt interest payments was due to higher inflation. Around a quarter of UK debt is linked to the now-redundant retail prices index (RPI), which rose by 14pc in the year to November, well above the headline inflation rate. The OBR believes debt interest payments alone will jump to more than £120bn this financial year. Tax receipts rose 5pc to £69.2bn, driven by broad-based increases in income tax, VAT and stamp duty, likely reflecting stronger pay growth and higher house prices. Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said borrowing was likely to remain higher than the OBR's forecasts because nervous households were unlikely to drive down their savings substantially to support spending as the fiscal watchdog expects. However, he said the Bank of England was unlikely to raise interest rates by as much as investors expect. Mr Tombs said: "This implies interest payments will be about £10bn below the OBR's forecast in 2023 and £30bn below its forecast in five years' time."

07:44 AM

Total public sector spending rises

Total public sector spending struck £98.9bn in November while day-to-day central Government expenditure increased by £13.5bn to £82bn for November, the ONS said.

It said this included a 50pc hike in interest payments to £7.3bn, driven by debt interest payments linked to Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation.

Meanwhile, the Government also witnessed a £3.3bn increase in social assistance costs to £13.2bn, driven by an increase in cost-of-living payments.

Public sector receipts - largely tax revenues for the Government - hit £76.9bn for the month.

The ONS also revealed that public sector net debt grew by £125.9bn to nearly £2.5 billion compared to November last year.

07:37 AM

Poultry feed merger faces watchdog investigation

The planned merger between poultry feed suppliers ForFarmers UK and Boparan's 2 Agriculture faces a possible investigation after the competition watchdog said it could lead to higher prices for farmers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its initial probe into the tie-up found concerns in four local areas across East Anglia, north-western England and North Wales.

It said the deal could lessen competition in those areas and lead to higher prices for poultry feed, lower quality feed or impact service.

The CMA said it was also concerned the joint venture could unfairly favour Boparan's chicken farming and processing businesses, which would see less choice for smaller chicken farmers and processors, who might rely on ForFarmers and Boparan for their chicken feed.

ForFarmers and 2Agriculture, which is owned by chicken giant 2 Sisters Food Group, both make and supply chicken and other types of poultry feed in the UK.

Chickens roam freely on a farm in Lambourn, Berkshire - Tim Graham/Getty Images

07:31 AM

Public sector borrowing last month was a record for November

Government borrowing was £16.2bn more than the November before the Covid pandemic:

Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was £22.0 billion in November 2022.



This was £13.9 billion more than in November 2021 and the highest November borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.



➡️ https://t.co/9zbLoWZLZn pic.twitter.com/iiboMrXmFY — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) December 21, 2022

07:26 AM

Good morning

Public borrowing rose last month to its highest figure for November since monthly records began in 1993.

The Treasury borrowed £22bn in November to plug the gap between tax receipts and spending, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That figure is £13.9bn more than the previous year.

Greenidge Generation, once one of the largest public Bitcoin miners in the US, warned that it may seek bankruptcy protection while entering into debt restructuring talks with lender New York Digital Investment Group.

The firm, probably best known for a long-running dispute with environmentalists over the impact of its operations on New York’s Seneca Lake, is the latest miner to teeter on the edge of bankruptcy in the wake of the plunge in the value of the largest cryptocurrency.

Elsewhere, Philippine Stock Exchange President Ramon Monzon said Wednesday that there were no fraudulent activities in the trading of PLDT Inc. shares before the company disclosed its 48-billion peso ($870 million) cost overrun, according to ABS-CBN News.

Citing the results of the exchange’s preliminary investigation, Monzon said “we did not see any indication of any fraudulent trades prior to the disclosure.” The bourse found that a lot of the transactions were institutional trades, mostly by foreign brokers and not personal trades, he said.

Apart from the December 16 trading activities, the exchange is also looking at transactions in PLDT shares since late October.