Record number of firearm seizures continue at Logan Airport as woman tries bringing gun on plane

The number of guns detected at Logan Airport continue to climb to record heights as yet another person tried carrying a loaded gun onto an airplane Wednesday morning.

A TSA spokesperson said a woman who claimed to be a Boston Police Officer attempted to bring a loaded .9mm gun in a carry-on bag. Authorities confiscated the firearm and the woman was summonsed, according to law enforcement officials. The woman said she forgot the gun was in her bag. She has not been identified.

Officers have now found 26 firearms at Boston security checkpoints this year, which is 6 more than the previous record set in 2018.

“Once again our officers are on top of preventing loaded firearms from entering the secure area of the airport,” said Bob Allison, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Massachusetts.

Boston Logan International* 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Number of firearm detections* 26 18 11 18 20

TSA would like to remind the public that passengers are permitted to travel with guns in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from the ammunition in a locked, hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

Airline authorities also reserve the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint, with the first offense typically costing travelers $4,100.

For more information about how to properly travel with a firearm, click here.

*Stats courtesy of TSA New England

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



