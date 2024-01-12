Record number of firearms found at CVG security checkpoints, TSA says

Transportation Security Officer Roger Ellison shows off items prohibited through airport checkpoints. Liquids, gels, aerosols, self-defense items and even guns are commonly surrendered at McGhee Tyson Airport

Transportation Security Administration officers intercepted a record number of firearms at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport last year, the agency reported Friday.

In 2023, 54 firearms were found at TSA checkpoints at the airport, a number that has increased each year since 2019.

Unloaded firearms can be placed in checked luggage if passengers follow the correct procedures when notifying airlines, but guns cannot be brought onto planes in carry-on bags.

In 2013, about 8.15 million travelers were screened at Kentucky's five commercial airports. One firearm was discovered for every 68,527 passengers screened. The TSA reports Kentucky's rate is double the national average.

The TSA has been reporting a rise in firearms found at security checkpoints nationally for several years. The John Glenn Columbus International Airport also had a record number of gun discoveries last year.

The agency reported 6,737 guns were found at checkpoints in 2023 across the country and about 93% of them were loaded.

When a firearm is found, the passenger carrying the gun is diverted away from the checkpoint and referred to local law enforcement.

While passengers could face criminal or civil penalties, law enforcement will often direct the passenger to take the weapon out of the airport and find a place to secure it before they can proceed to their flight.

The TSA in Kentucky did not say how many passengers, if any, faced charges or penalties.

The agency said there are details about what is and is not allowed on flights on its website and the MyTSA mobile app. Passengers can also use X, formerly known as Twitter, to send pictures to @AskTSA for assistance.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: TSA found record number of guns at CVG in 2023