Record number of firearms intercepted at Jackson airport security in 2023. See how many

A record number of firearms were intercepted in 2023 at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, according to a press release.

TSA said in the Monday press release that officers intercepted 35 firearms at checkpoints in the Jackson airport last year. This number jumped from previous record of 24 intercepted firearms in 2022, a 46% increase.

Most of the firearms were loaded and several more had chambered ammunition, according to the press release.

In 2024 so far, as of Feb. 12, TSA had intercepted four firearms at the Jackson airport and one firearm at the Gulfport-Biloxi International airport.

Monday, Feb. 5, a man, 60, attempted to bring a loaded .38 caliber Ruger through TSA security in Jackson, according to the press release. That incident was followed by a woman, 60, attempting to bring a loaded Smith and Wesson with ammunition chambered through security in Jackson the next day.

Beyond Jackson, several firearms were intercepted at other Mississippi airports, totaling 278 firearms intercepted since 2013 at airports throughout the state. Fifty of these firearms were intercepted in 2023 alone, a record number for the state.

Other intercepted firearms in 2023 include:

Gulfport-Biloxi International: seven

Golden Triangle Regional: five

Tupelo Regional: two

Mid Delta Regional: one

Of the 278 firearms stopped since 2013, 175 were at TSA checkpoints in the Jackson airport.

Many of the passengers caught with firearms were arrested at the TSA checkpoints. Others were issued a notice to appear in court.

All face a penalty up to $15,000.

The press release offered the following advice if a passenger wants to travel with a firearm:

"If you are going to travel with your firearm it must be in your checked bag, unloaded and in a locked hard-sided case. You must declare it to the airline at check-in. Be sure you know exactly what the firearm laws are on each side of your trip or you may be heading to jail instead of to your vacation or business trip. Firearms may not be legal to transport even in checked baggage in some jurisdictions."

