Record number of Guernsey hedgehogs need help - GSPCA

A Guernsey animal charity is caring for "record numbers" of hedgehogs as the animals struggle to find food in the wild.

The GSPCA said it currently had 127 hedgehogs in its care because it is too difficult to release them in inclement weather.

The latest hedgehog arrived on Thursday and had likely been hit by a car.

Steve Byrne, GSPCA manager, said many of the animals were found thin and unwell.

"With winter here as the temperatures remain low and food scarce we will see increasing numbers as they struggle with decreasing resources and inclement weather," he said.

"There are many ways you can help hedgehogs both in your garden and by supporting our work."

The charity microchips the hedgehogs that come into its care to help monitor them.

It said people could help the animals by creating a log pile to create shelter, checking the ground carefully before mowing or strimming, covering drains or holes and avoiding the use of pesticides.

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.