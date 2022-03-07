Record number of gun carry permits issued again in '21

Mar. 6—Last year was the second in a row for the record issuance of permits to allow Minnesotans to carry a gun in public.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recently released the 2021 Permit to Carry Report, which contains data submitted by Minnesota law enforcement agencies regarding applications made for handgun carry permits as well as data about permit holders. The annual report is required by Minnesota law.

Minnesota sheriffs issued more firearms permits in 2021 than in any other year since the state's Personal Protection Act was enacted. The BCA reported 110,078 permits were applied for and that 106,488 were issued in 2021.

Permits issued to allow a person to carry and conceal them are given by the sheriff in each county. Sheriffs and police chiefs also issue permits to people that allow them to legally purchase handguns and AR-style rifles. Those permits allow the purchase of the guns but don't allow for them to be carried in public.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason has issued about 680 carry permits in each of the past two years.

"The last couple of years people have been uneasy. And then when everyone had to hunker down from the pandemic, that raised the numbers."

Mason said there is also an increase in carry permit requests on every presidential election year. "Every four years when there's a presidential election, the numbers go up. Especially when it went from Trump to Biden. People can speculate on what causes it, but the numbers show it goes up every presidential election year."

Blue Earth County, the most populous in the nine-county area, issues the most carry permits every year, about double or more than the other counties.

In 2020 Sheriff Brad Peterson issued 1,084 carry permits and last year issued 997. Carry permits are good for five years, unless they are revoked because someone with one commits a crime that requires the permit to be revoked.

Peterson said more people want to have personal protection.

"I'm sure with everything going on the last couple of years, with the different protests and stuff it has increased (permit requests). And there seems to be more gun crimes, more people are using guns in crimes, or they have guns on them. We're seeing more drug arrests and things where people who aren't allowed to have guns do have them," he said.

"Out in the county (in rural areas) we've had our shootings, so people want things for self-protection."

And, Peterson said, he thinks some people apply for them simply to exercise their constitutional right to do so.

The sheriff said that whenever people talk to him about a carry permit he reminds them of their obligations and the law.

"I always reinforce to them that they have to obey the exact same laws as law enforcement does. If you pull that gun, you really have to know the threat to you or someone around you is going to generate death or great bodily harm. You really have to prove defense or self-defense."

If someone threatens you inside your home, the rules are somewhat different. Minnesota has the "castle doctrine," which means if someone breaks into a home, those in the home have a right to defend it and those around them.

"If they start strong-arming you, even if they don't have a weapon, and you fear they'll kill you, you have a right to shoot and kill them," Peterson said.

But outside of the home itself, including other buildings on your property, people have a legal obligation to try to retreat from the situation if they safely can, without using their firearm.

Peterson and Mason said the carry permit requests they deny are based on criminal background checks. If someone has been charged or convicted of a felony, they can't get a carry permit, and those with domestic abuse convictions are denied.

People who have attempted suicide are generally denied, unless they have a letter from their treating physician who says they believe the person is not a threat to themselves or others.

The 106,488 permits issued last year are up from about 55,000 issued in 2017.

The top five counties where permits were issued were: Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka, Dakota and Washington.

Minnesota sheriffs reported that individuals with permits committed 3,863 crimes in 2021. This is the highest number since the state's Personal Protection Act was enacted but the percentage of permit holders who committed a crime (1%) was consistent with recent prior years.

Minnesota sheriffs reported they denied 1,627 permits in 2021 and suspended or revoked 216.