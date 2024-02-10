A record number Hispanic and Black students are receiving gifted education services at Rochester Public Schools

Feb. 10—ROCHESTER — A record number of racial and ethnic minority students are receiving

gifted and talented services

in Rochester Public Schools elementary schools, a dramatic boost in participation brought about by a change in how such students are being identified, district officials say.

The biggest growth was among Black students, whose participation in gifted and talented programs — now to be known as Advanced Learning — exploded by 293% in the last three years from 32 students in 2020-21 to 126 students in 2022-23.

Hispanic and multirace students also saw big jumps in participation. Twice as many Hispanic students were receiving gifted services over the same three-year period: 81 students in 2022-23 from 38 in 2020-21, a 113% increase. And participation among multirace students grew by 96% from 68 students in 2020-21 to 133 in 2022-23.

White students saw more modest gains, going from 756 students to 1,007 students, a 33% increase. However, they were still over-represented in such programs. Two-thirds of white students received gifted services last year, even though they represented only 53% of the student population.

Schools have long used a variety of measurement sticks, including tests and portfolios, to judge whether a student can benefit from Advanced Learning. But the biggest difference is that the criteria for identifying kids is being set at the school rather than at the district level.

Under the old system, a student would miss out on such services because they were judged to have fallen short of district-wide criteria. Schools vary in average levels of achievement in math and reading. By using criteria set at the building level, more students will be identified at a school with lower average achievement.

RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel said the district isn't lowering the bar for admission into such programs. It's saying that the bars don't have to be the same from school to school.

"Your reality if you're a student at Willow Creek (Middle School) or Sunset Terrace (Elementary School) is not what's happening at John Marshall (High School), John Adams (Middle School) or Bamber Valley (Elementary School)," Pekel said. "And so you're saying there are kids in this building who are ready for academic acceleration and need support, and we're going to identify them based on the criteria in this building."

Pekel said there isn't a "gigantic difference" between schools. The difference between high- and low-achieving kids as measured by standardized tests is larger within a school than it is between schools. So even in the schools that have lower average achievement, "there are higher achieving kids, they're kids ready for this."

"So what we're actually doing is not dumbing down. It's saying: We can't control housing patterns everywhere. We can't control ... but we want to be sure that kids who are ready for it and parents who want this kind of programming can get it," Pekel said.

Nationwide, gifted education programs have long had a race problem. In 2020, nearly 60% of students in gifted education were white, compared to 50% of public school enrollment overall. Black students, in contrast, made up 9% of students in gifted education, although they were 15% of the overall student population, according to an NBC News story.

The problem persists in Rochester schools. And even with all the gains made by Black students in Rochester schools, their representation in such programs falls short of their overall student population: 8.3% of Black elementary students were identified for services in 2022-23, even though they make up 16% of the district population.

Pekel noted a tiny number of districts have responded to these patterns of segregation by ending gifted programs altogether, getting rid of any stratification.

At Tuesday's Rochester board meeting, Pekel said he would advise against such an option for Rochester schools.

"I believe we need to meet kids of all academic orientations where they are, and we need to have no academic low rooms. There can't be any places where kids are not challenged," Pekel said. "I couldn't play basketball like LeBron James. So there are differential abilities. We do need many on-ramps, so that a student who isn't in the pathway can take that chance and try that class."

While board members saw the growing representation of racial minorities in Advanced Learning programs as a positive, questions focused on what happens to such students once they are admitted.

How will the district maintain that level of inclusion going forward? How will it guarantee that minority students don't feel like a "tokenized" presence? A couple of board members talked about how their children felt angst or failed in such programs.

"I appreciate that you're trying to increase the diversity of students in Advanced Learning Services, and I'm wondering how it remains inclusive once they're there," said board member Jessica Garcia.

Garcia talked about her own personal experiences as a child in a gifted program. Even though she was educated in a racially and socioeconomically diverse district, there were "more white rich kids" than the "rest of us" in the gifted program. That cultural break created a sense of embarrassment and shame among your cohort, she said. Some students didn't didn't last in the program.

Looking toward the future, Garcia rhetorically wondered, "I don't want other students to get to that place where they feel tokenized in that space. I'm wondering what efforts are made to keep them there and have like a safe space?"