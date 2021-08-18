A record number of migrants came to the border in July. Here’s why the US isn’t seeing a typical ‘seasonal migration’ trend

A Guatemalan family waits with fellow immigrants to board a U.S. Customs and Border Protection bus to a processing center after crossing the border from Mexico on April 13 in La Joya, Texas. A surge of immigrants, including record numbers of children, making the arduous journey from Central America to the USA has challenged U.S. immigration agencies along the southern border.

WASHINGTON – As the United States started to see a record number of people coming to the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this year, President Joe Biden and his administration tried to tamp down concerns it was a unique occurrence.

“It happens every single, solitary year: There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March,” Biden said during a press conference in March. “That happens every year.”

But months later, the number of migrants coming to the United States' southern border hasn't declined. Instead, a record number of migrants came to the U.S.-Mexico border in July, bucking seasonal migration trends that typically begin to decline in the summer months. As numbers of migrants coming to the border continue to rise, experts say a number of factors are contributing to the unique increase of migrants during the summer months.

“We are witnessing how these things don't always follow the patterns of the past,” said Doris Meissner, director of the U.S. immigration policy program at the Migration Policy Institute.

Experts like Meissner said factors that push migrants out of their home country shift and change over the years. She noted “desperate circumstances” like poverty, the lack of availability of work, violence, corruption and the poor treatment of marginalized groups are some of the reasons people continue to flee to the U.S.

A dramatic increase of migrants began coming to the U.S.-Mexico border months beforeBiden was officially sworn into office, but his administration has witnessed some of the highest numbers in recent history. That's led to criticism from both Democrats and Republicans who want Biden to do more to address what members of both parties have called a crisis, affecting not just migrants but border towns and law enforcement.

Recent years show there have been seasonal spikes of people coming to the border, such as in 2019 and 2014. Both years saw an increase of people coming in early spring, and then peaking in May before decreasing.

"The push and pull factors are typically the reasons that these migrations happen," Meissner said. "What the nature of those push and pull factors are shifts and changes, and I think that from the best we can tell, the push factors here obviously continue to be desperate circumstances."

Violence, poverty in Central America driving migration

Experts say the typical reasons why people migrate to the United States, such as violence, poverty and political turmoil, has worsened because of COVID-19.

Frank Sharry, executive director of America’s Voice, an immigrant rights organization, noted the same factors as Meissner, and said the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated those conditions, making it worse for people living in Central American countries.

“There used to be spikes in arrivals that were more seasonal in nature,” Sharry said. “Honestly, what we're seeing is that the conditions in Central America are deteriorating, and that people are fleeing for safety and freedom.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday the "unprecedented number of migrants" coming to the United States border is posing a "serious challenge" to the Biden administration.

Mayorkas laid out several reasons why migrants are continuing to come to the United States, despite the administration's repeated calls on people from the Northern Triangle countries to not come to the United States.

The reasons include "worsening conditions" in the countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, where people are facing poverty and a rise in violence and corruption. He gave an example of how the lives of young boys "are threatened if they declined to join a gang." He added that young girls are vulnerable to rape in their home countries.

The DHS secretary also pushed some blame onto the Trump administration. Former President Donald Trump imposed hardline immigration policies throughout his tenure, including the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as "Remain in Mexico," which forced migrants to wait for U.S. immigration hearings in Mexico.

Mayorkas, however, said that the Trump administration "slashed the resources" that the United States was using to address migration from the Northern Triangle countries.

He said policies under the Trump administration led to migrants staying in Mexico border towns, which has now led to many migrants trying to cross into the United States multiple times, a trend he says has caused numbers to rise.

The United States' growing economy and the "gleam of the American promise once again," Mayorkas added, is another factor causing migrants to make their way to the United States.

The Biden administration has tried to address some of the issues that are causing people to migrate from Central America. Vice President Kamala Harris, who has taken the lead to address root causes of migration from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, earlier this year announced initiatives to combat human trafficking and corruption in the region. She also tapped companies such as Mastercard and Microsoft to invest in the region.

But the administration's efforts haven't yet slowed the number of migrants. Rather, the numbers continue to rise, with July seeing the largest number of border encounters of migrants by CBP officials in at least two decades.

CBP officials encountered 212,672 people at the U.S.-Mexico border last month, up from 188,829 in June.

The number of unaccompanied children saw a nearly 25% increase from June,. According to the border agency, 18,962 unaccompanied children were encountered at the border, up from the 15,234 in June. There was also an increase of family units : 82,966 in July compared with 55,839 in June

White House: Seasonal migration is just one factor driving high numbers

White House press secretary Jen Psaki last week said a seasonal increase “was one of the factors” contributing to the large number of people coming to the border, but added there are a “range of factors” like economic and weather challenges and crime.

“Those are also of course drivers of people of all ages trying to leave their country to come to the United States,” Psaki said. She added that Harris’ role in addressing the root causes is a “long term challenge and will require a long term solution.”

Psaki last week also said the Biden administration has continued measures that aim to mitigate migration, such as extending Title 42, a policy that allows CBP officials to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She also noted the Biden administration re-implemented an expedited removal process that allows immigration authorities to remove families without a hearing.

Psaki added that certain families that are being expelled from the United States are now being flown into the interior of Mexico to "attempt to cut down on recidivism and further spread of the Delta variants."

Change in perception

Meissner, who served as commissioner of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service from 1993 to 2000, said migrants are also coming because there's a perception migrants will be accepted into the U.S., a stark change from the previous administration.

“The criticism that is levied at the Biden administration is that they've opened the doors, they really haven't opened the doors, but the perception that this is a time to come, as contrasted with the rhetoric and actions that were put into place during the prior four years is such a contrast that the perception is clearly out there, largely carried by smugglers, telling people that this is the time to come,” Meissner said.

She added that the Biden administration attributed the rise in migrants as a “seasonal trend” because that has been the experience in the past.

“Expecting that it would be a seasonal trend was a reasonable expectation, it's turning out differently and so you have to adjust,” she said. “It is difficult to know how these things are going to manifest.”

The Biden administration late last month released long-term plans to address economic insecurity and inequality, corruption, human rights, and combating violence in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, among other efforts.

Sharry said the Biden administration is trying to address migration beyond short-term solutions.

“Every administration I've worked with for 40 years, has had the same playbook,” he said. “The situation isn't solved. It starts back up soon enough.”

The Biden administration’s plan to address migration in the region will have long-term effects that will address the “spontaneous and forced migration from Central America,” he said.

“If we're going to be serious about what to do with significant numbers of Central Americans coming to the southern border to seek freedom and safety, then we have to have a regional strategy that matches up with the regional nature of the challenge,” Sharry said. “The U.S. discourse about ‘it starts at the border, it's because of border policies’ and the only way to deal with it is with harder border policies. I just think it's simplistic and ineffective.”

