Morocco says it let thousands of migrants cross into Spain as a political ploy

An handout image released by the Spanish Guardia Civil on May 18, 2021 shows a member of the Spanish Guardia Civil holding a migrant baby in the water off the shore of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta - AFP

Moroccan MPs on Wednesday admitted the country had waved thousands of migrants into Spain as part of an attempt to exert political pressure on Madrid.

Rabat was outraged by Spanish authorities' agreeing to treat the leader of the Polisario Front, a pro-independence movement it has long fought in the Western Sahara, for coronavirus. Brahim Ghali, 71, was hospitalised in Spain under an alias earlier this month.

The EU on Wednesday said it would not be "intimidated" by Moroccan “blackmail” in response to the mass influx into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta of around 8,000 people, including some 1,500 children, as local security forces watched on.

However, it appears Spain has in fact buckled to the pressure, with Madrid now pushing ahead with a prosecution of Mr Ghali for alleged war crimes.

On Tuesday video emerged showing Moroccan border guards opening a gate in the security fence that surrounds Ceuta, and shepherding a line of young migrants through the gap.

On Wednesday morning, Spanish soldiers in combat gear and police officers were escorting some swimmers directly back to Morocco, while Moroccan police drove hundreds of young man away from the border fence.

A Spanish soldier assists a Moroccan citizen at El Tarajal beach by the border - JON NAZCA /REUTERS

A migrant is comforted by a member of the Spanish Red Cross near the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta - Bernat Armangue/AP

"What did Spain expect from Morocco, which sees its neighbour hosting the head of a group that took up arms against the kingdom?" El Mustapha Ramid, minister of state for human rights, said in a personal capacity in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"Morocco has the right to lean back and stretch its legs... so that Spain knows that underestimating Morocco is costly."

Moroccan lawmaker Youssef Gharbi, who serves on the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, told the AP on Wednesday that the decision to allow Mr Ghali to receive medical treatment: "was the drop that made the cup spill over."

"We cannot cooperate in various fields such as security and trade and at the same time accept a stab in the back," the lawmaker said. "In the past, Morocco stated clearly that it was against the independence of Catalonia. ... We expect Spain to behave in a positive way."

Mr Ghali has long led the Polisario Front, which has fought Morocco for independence in the Western Sahara ever since it was occupied in 1975.

The territory has since become the object of an ongoing UN peacekeeping mission and international attempts to negotiate a self-determination referendum.

The EU supports the need for a negotiated solution, which Rabat disagrees with.

Arancha González Laya, the Spanish foreign minister, on Wednesday defended Spain’s decision to accept Mr Ghali as “a humanitarian gesture”.

“Spain must be able to exercise its humanitarian facet when it considers it necessary, respecting its neighbours and never seeking to attack anyone.”

Brahim Ghali, President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SARD) and Secretary-General of the Polisario front - RYAD KRAMDI /AFP

But Mr Ghali has now been summoned by Spain’s high court to appear on June 1 for charges to be issued in a war crimes case against him, a court document seen by Reuters said.

Proceedings are reported to have begun last month. The summons on Wednesday is the first step toward a potential trial.

Mr Ghali, who is currently in hospital in northern Spain, declined to sign the summons, saying he had to refer to Algerian embassy first, the document said.

Mr Ghali and other leaders of the Western Sahara rebel group, are accused by human rights groups and Western Sahara individuals of genocide, murder, terrorism, torture and disappearances, according to the document.

“If he faces a process before Spanish justice, he must answer to that,” said Ms González Laya.

The surge of migrants had become a trickle on Wednesday morning after Moroccan border guards enforced the frontier divided by the double-wide, 10-meter fence.

Still, hundreds were still trying to find their way across the frontier. Spanish officers fired tear gas into the buffer zone between the countries to dissuade more crossings. Some people rowed small wooden boats to reach the beach where officers waited.

Spanish Civil Guard works to retain migrants who arrive swimming in Ceuta on May 19, 2021 - Anadolu Agency

At least 4,800 Moroccans adults were returned to Morocco, in line with a decades-old agreement between the two countries to expel all those who swim across the border.

Exhausted by either scaling a double-wide border fence or risking their lives by swimming around a breakwater to reach a beach on the European side, many migrants spent the night in overcrowded warehouses under the gaze of Spanish police.

A member of the Spanish Guardia Civil passes a migrant toddler to a Red Cross member in Ceuta - Spanish Guardia Civil/AFP via Getty Images

Minors sleep inside a warehouse turned into a makeshift center for migrant minors in Ceuta - Bernat Armangue/AP

Around 2,000 minors were sent to warehouses run by charity groups. AP journalists saw unaccompanied children sleeping on the floor of a warehouse, as well as in tent beds set up by the Red Cross.

Analysts believe Morocco has become more aggressive pressuring EU states to support its position on Western Sahara ever since former US president Donald Trump shifted the American position to support its sovereignty.

President Joe Biden has yet to alter that stance.

Morocco has since cancelled a planned visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and this month broke off diplomatic relations with Germany, citing Berlin’s “destructive attitude” on Western Sahara.