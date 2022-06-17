Record Number of Migrants Encountered at U.S.–Mexico Border in May

The number of migrants apprehended crossing the southern border hit a new record last month, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data released on Thursday.

There were 239,416 migrant encounters at the border in May, surpassing the previous record of 235,478 encounters in April. The April number had surpassed March’s total of 222,303 migrant encounters.

Of the migrants apprehended in May, 42 percent were deported under the Title 42 policy that allows border agents to immediately expel migrants due to the Covid pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on April 1 that the Title 42 policy would be rescinded by May 23, citing decreased risk from Covid because of widespread vaccinations. The move was panned by Republicans and some Democrats, and a federal judged subsequently blocked the Biden administration from rescinding the policy.

“Current restrictions at the U.S. border have not changed: single adults and families encountered at the Southwest Border will continue to be expelled, where appropriate, under Title 42,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said in a statement to the media. “Our message to those who would try and gain illegal entry to the United States remains the same — don’t make the dangerous journey only to be sent back.”

The Biden administration has struggled to process the numbers of migrants arriving at the southern border. Border agents encountered over 2 million migrants attempting to cross in 2021, likely the highest yearly level in two decades, according to a National Review analysis.

More from National Review