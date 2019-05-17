Record number of migrants puts 'severe pressure' on Border Patrol facilities, local shelters

Officials at U.S. Border Patrol stations are struggling to process a record number of asylum-seeking Central American families.

Now, instead of transferring the families to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the border agents are releasing people at shelters and Greyhound bus stations in the Coachella Valley and Inland Empire in California.

An infusion of more than $500,000 in California state funds is making it easier for a Catholic ministry to house some migrant families in Coachella. But the shelter sometimes reaches capacity and the Indio bus station has been selling out of tickets, forcing Border Patrol agents to transport the migrants farther from the border.

“The whole system is under severe pressure,” said David Kim, assistant chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol’s El Centro sector.

And as one institution tries to relieve that stress, it cascades on to another.

The situation is having ripple effects across the Coachella Valley and leading to a series of unintended consequences: Border agents are now dropping off migrant families at the Greyhound station in San Bernardino, Border Patrol officials have floated the idea of temporarily disabling its Salton Sea checkpoints and religious leaders are discussing housing migrants at Catholic schools in the Coachella Valley this summer.

Border agents 'severely challenged'

The bottle-necking is beginning at the border, where Border Patrol agents are “very overwhelmed” by the number of Central American families seeking asylum, said David Kim, assistant chief patrol agent for the El Centro sector.

As of April, the number of migrant families apprehended within the El Centro sector, in the Imperial Valley, has increased nearly 400% from the previous year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics.

“Our capacity to hold those that we’re processing is severely challenged right now,” Kim said. He declined to say exactly how many people the sector can hold at its stations, but said it’s taking agents up to 78 hours to process individual families and release them with a court date.

Agents at the sector’s field office in Indio typically focus on cases related to checkpoints near the Salton Sea, Kim said, but they are now helping to process migrant families, too. If the number of families seeking asylum continues to swell, he said, sector officials might temporarily shut down a checkpoint to free up more agents.

Migrant families are also overwhelming processing facilities operated by the Yuma sector of the Border Patrol, which covers western Arizona. The sector has enough capacity for about 400 people across three stations, including one in Blythe, but agents have been apprehending about 400 people per day, according to sector spokesman Jose Garibay.

Citing these capacity issues, Yuma sector officials have been releasing families since late March, instead of turning them over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Agents from the Blythe station have been dropping off families at a Greyhound bus stop in the city, located just west of the California-Arizona border.

Shelter prepares 'for the long haul'

The dormitory at Our Lady of Soledad Church in Coachella where a group of asylum seekers from Guatemala is being housed, April 8, 2019. More

Many of the asylum-seeking families released from Border Patrol custody end up at Our Lady of Soledad in Coachella. Agents from the El Centro sector typically transport migrants directly to the church. Yuma sector agents drop them off at the Greyhound stop in Blythe, where Riverside County staff members meet the families and drive them to the church.

But the shelter at Our Lady of Soledad has also been reaching capacity, sometimes housing up to 175 people each night, according to the Rev. Guy Wilson, pastor of the Catholic church. And until recently, he said, its funds were stretched thin.