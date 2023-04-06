Record number of Russian soldiers used Ukraine’s ‘surrender hotline’ in March

Captured Russian soldiers in Ukraine

“In March, we essentially broke a record – more than 3,000 appeals, which is twice as many as in 2022,” said Matvienko.

“In October and December 2022, on average, we recorded 1,400-1,500 requests per month. In January-March 2023, the number increased to 2,500.”

He noted that Russian troops are surrendering along the entire front line, both individually and in groups.

According to Matvienko, some of them are surrendering along with their equipment, and some items of “interesting” Russian heavy armored vehicles are already deployed against their former owners on the battlefield.

