Record number of travelers to hit U.S. roads for July 4 weekend -AAA

FILE PHOTO: People flock to casinos and pools in Las Vegas on Memorial Day
·1 min read

(Reuters) - A record 42 million people around the United States are expected to hit the road for trips over the July 4 Independence Day weekend, AAA said Tuesday, absorbing historically high fuel costs to crowd the highways.

The average U.S. retail price of gasoline recently broke through $5 per gallon for the first time in history. While that is not a record from an inflation-adjusted basis, it still represents an increase of nearly $2 per gallon from a year earlier. Despite the higher cost, gasoline demand is only 1% below the average for this time of year in the United States.

The 42 million figure, should it pan out, would surpass 2019's peak, when 41.5 million people traveled by vehicle on Independence Day, according to the American Automobile Association.

Including air travel, 47.9 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday period, just 2% less than 2019's 49 million, but surpassing 2021's levels, the travel membership organization said.

“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off."

Through April, cumulative vehicle miles traveled for 2022 totals 1.017 trillion vehicle miles, a rate that trails only 2019 and 2018 in terms of pace, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bakhmut residents try to carry on with normal life

    Under a sky filled with the sound of missiles soaring overhead, people in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut try to carry on with normal life. Some of the shops that closed shortly after the Russian invasion four months ago have recently reopened. Street markets are also set up by the sidewalks so people can buy food and essentials. (June 20)

  • 50 Things You Might Not Know About Sofia Coppola And Her Movies

    Reading "The Virgin Suicides" novel made her want to become a director.View Entire Post ›

  • Netflix Teams With ‘Instinct’ & ‘Girl’ Producer Topkapi For Dutch Comedy ‘Happy Ending’

    EXCLUSIVE: Filming has quietly begun on Dutch comedy Happy Ending, which is being produced by Amsterdam-based production company Topkapi Films, known for movies including Halina Reijn’s Instinct and Lukas Dhont’s Girl. Pic is written and directed by Joosje Duk, one of five winners of Netflix’s New Voices contest in 2021, a competition initiated by the streamer to discover new screenwriters […]

  • Average gas price in metro Detroit drops for first time in weeks

    For the first time in several weeks, the average gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit have decreased. Prices dropped five cents to an average of $5.17 per gallon in Michigan, according to AAA Michigan.

  • ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ Review: This Delicious Twist on the Regency Rom-Com Gets Far Too Devious

    Emma Holly Jones' lively telling of Suzanne Allain's popular novel offers a winning cast, playful banter, and a brutal mean streak.

  • Immigrant mothers can challenge rule letting unrelated adults, children mix in detention

    The legal controversy began in 2015 when two detention centers without child-care licenses were blocked from holding asylum-seeking families.

  • Noah Schnapp Says Deaths Will Occur in 'Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2'

    Noah Schnapp warned fans that there will be deaths in the upcoming volume of Stranger Things season...

  • A Somali boy's mission to find food as climate change takes its toll

    DOLLOW, Somalia (Reuters) -Each morning in this Somali border town, 11-year-old Bashir Nur Salat plots his day's mission behind a crooked wire fence. Bashir lives where three crises converge - global warming, spiralling food prices and war. The worst drought in four decades in war-torn Somalia forced his family to leave their farm three months ago and to move about 100 kilometers (62.5 miles) north to the town of Dollow, on the border with Ethiopia.

  • Texas GOP boos, rebukes John Cornyn over Senate gun negotiations, approves hard-right platform

    Texas GOP boos, rebukes John Cornyn over Senate gun negotiations, approves hard-right platform

  • Kidnapped Florida man drove wildly so he'd get pulled over, authorities say

    A Florida dog breeder who was being forced to drive by three alleged kidnappers saved himself by driving erratically.

  • 1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed

    The House 1/6 committee is set to hear from the caretakers of American democracy — elections workers and local officials — who fended off Donald Trump's pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election, at times despite frightening personal attacks. The hearings investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol resume Tuesday to probe Trump's relentless effort to undo Joe Biden's victory in the most local way — by leaning on officials in key battleground states to reject ballots outright or to submit alternative electors for the final tally in Congress. Embattled Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is scheduled to testify about Trump's phone call asking him to "find 11,780” votes that could flip the state to prevent Biden’s election victory.

  • Illumination’s Chris Meledandri on ‘Super Mario’s’ Chris Pratt Casting Controversy, Importance of Theatrical Releases

    Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri, the driving force between the “Despicable Me” and “Sing” franchises, was welcomed on stage like a rockstar at Barcelona’s CineEurope event on Monday. Founded 15 years ago, Universal’s co-owned animation banner Illumination is finally getting ready for the release “Minions: The Rise of Gru” in theaters on July 1. […]

  • Mexico to prohibit subcontracting of avocado, berry pickers

    Mexico said it would prohibit subcontracting of day laborers in the avocado and berry industries, partly to ensure companies complied with requirements under the country's trade agreement with the United States and Canada. Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde said on Monday her ministry would publish a guideline preventing the industries from using subcontract labor for certain activities. It would specifically prohibit subcontracting for pickers of avocados and berries, billions of dollars of which are exported to the United States annually.

  • Yellen says gasoline tax holiday worth considering as anti-inflation tool

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that a gasoline tax holiday should be considered as a way to address inflation, even if it is "not perfect" and may not result in all of the reduction passed on to consumers. Yellen, speaking to reporters after meetings with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto, said that research suggested that there was likely a higher pass-through rate for cutting higher state fuel taxes than the generally lower federal taxes of 18.4 cents a gallon for gasoline and 24.4 cents for diesel. "I think the research suggests that there's reasonably high pass-through when the state does it to prices at the pump, not full, but reasonably high," Yellen said.

  • Here's what I tell teachers about how to teach young students about slavery

    U.S. teachers often struggle to depict the realities of slavery in America. Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesNervous. Concerned. Worried. Wary. Unprepared. This is how middle and high school teachers have told me they have felt over the past few years when it comes to teaching the troublesome topic of slavery. Although I work with teachers in Massachusetts, their reaction to teaching about slavery is common among teachers throughout the U.S. Fortunately, in recent years there ha

  • Are we hurtling toward a 'perfect storm' of 1970s style stagflation once again?

    Dark skies are in the forecast, but will it be a “once-in-a-generation” problem? That’s less certain.

  • California church mass shooter charged with hate crimes, faces death penalty

    The Las Vegas man accused of firing multiple rounds at the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, last month has been charged with hate crimes, prosecutors announced on Friday. Chou, who was hogtied by church members, was arrested shortly after. Citing handwritten notes, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes described the shooting as “a politically motivated hate incident,” saying Chou “was upset about political tensions between China and Taiwan.”

  • Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race

    Standing in the sweltering summer heat on the steps of the Alabama Capitol earlier this month, Republican Senate candidate Mo Brooks was hailed by organizers of the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and keep former President Donald Trump in power. “I was proud to stand with Mo Brooks on that stage that day,” said Amy Kremer, chair of Women for America First. "Mo has the truth on his side.”

  • Dogecoin spikes after Elon Musk says he'll keep buying the cryptocurrency

    The coin, heavily championed by the Tesla founder, has lost two-thirds of its value since the start of the year amid a wider crypto selloff.

  • 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Target

    When it comes to getting the best prices on most goods, retailers like Walmart and Costco often win for lowest prices. However, surprisingly, Target has been showing up as a price leader in certain...