Record numbers of Americans quitting their jobs

Data: FRED; Chart: Axios VisualsBy many metrics, the labor market keeps getting tighter. Driving the news: One of those measures is a ratio showing that for every job opening in September, there was way less than one person actually seeking a job.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe 0.7 job seekers available per job is an all-time record low with the exception of one month — April 2019 — when the stat hit 0.69, according to the g