Record numbers of Americans quitting their jobs
What's being called the 'Great Resignation' continues in the U.S. A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September alone, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Workers are quitting for a variety of reasons; many are concerned with workplace safety, others struggle with childcare issues but many are finding it's a good time to find a higher wage. Julia Pollack, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, explains why it might be the perfect time to make some moves.