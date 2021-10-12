Record numbers of Brazilians arrested at U.S. border
Record numbers of Brazilians have been arrested at the U.S. southern border this year, part of the United States' broader migration crisis.
Record numbers of Brazilians have been arrested at the U.S. southern border this year, part of the United States' broader migration crisis.
Kylie Jenner dropped a bunch of pics of herself fully naked and covered in blood to promote her new Halloween collection.
Tik Tok sleuths think Brian Laundrie may be hiding in an underground bunker beneath his parents’ flower bed based on drone video footage that some say shows a hand sticking out of the soil.
Several Red Sox players caught wind of the Rays' plans to celebrate an ALDS victory in Boston -- and it gave them plenty of motivation to keep Tampa's champagne on ice, writes John Tomase.
A fan Q&A on Instagram Live took a highly personal turn into the singer's "body count."
Rule 91 is real
Following news about Lori Loughlin's return to TV as Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls, Hallmark Channel released a statement, clarifying that they have no plans to work with the actress.
“I’m not going back, Tim…. I’m not going back home.” With that declaration from Gibbs, made while peacefully casting a line into an Alaskan bay, CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday night announced series lead Mark Harmon’s exit after more than 18 seasons. Harmon reportedly was ready to hang up Gibbs’ cap after last season, but learned […]
"I do not want to feed the illusion that you're meant to feel and look 'great' immediately postpartum," said Halsey, who welcomed son Ender in July
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden announced his resignation Monday in the wake of the release of a string of prior emails that offended female referees, criticized the drafting of a gay football player, denounced national anthem protests, and labeled President Joe Biden a "p****," according to a report.
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
If you're a vinyl aficionado, you'll want to check if you have any of these sought-after albums in your own collection.
Brandon Crawford saves the day ... again.
"When he grabbed her, I thought it was a joke. When she said, 'He's taking my child away,' I reacted and went towards him," a good Samaritan who intervened said.
The 17-year-old aspiring model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slate of snapshots of herself.
Joe Judge gave numerous Giants injury updates on players like Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
A senior NASCAR official said members of the sanctioning body would speak with rivals Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick in an effort to mitigate their feud that has escalated through the Cup Series Playoffs. Scott Miller, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition, addressed the latest in a series of incidents between the two drivers during […]
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers give their reactions to Ben Simmons returning to the city.
The former "Daily Show" host pointed out the "actual danger" which is "not flashy or sexy."
Who is next for Tyson Fury? Here are five potential opponents after his sensational KO of Deontay Wilder on Saturday.
Lionel Messi and Argentina toyed with a pretty decent Uruguay side on Monday to move another step closer to clinching a 2022 World Cup spot.