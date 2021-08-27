Record Plastic Prices May Go ‘Stratospheric’ on Hurricane

Kevin Crowley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Record plastic prices are poised to push even higher as a storm that’s forecast to evolve into a major hurricane bears down on the U.S. Gulf Coast region that manufactures almost 20% of the world’s ethylene.

Tropical Storm Ida is strengthening and by the time it slams into Louisiana on Sunday afternoon is expected to be packing winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kph). That puts chemical plants owned by Exxon Mobil Corp., Dow Inc. and others squarely in the bull’s-eye, threatening supplies of polymers used in everything from shampoo bottles to water pipes.

Gulf Coast contracts for polypropylene, high-density polyethylene and PVC already are trading at all-time highs in the aftermath of a deadly February freeze amid brisk demand for consumer goods.

The storm has the chance to “severely strain” supplies of PVC and chlorine given its current path, according Jeremy Pafford, head of North America market development at data provider ICIS. Additionally, polypropylene, which is used in furniture, cleaning products and carpet, could jump almost 45% to $4,000 a metric ton if a significant amount of supply is taken offline for more than three weeks, he said.

“Long-term outages induced by tropical weather could fuel stratospheric price rises that downstream supply chains and consumers cannot easily afford,” Pafford said. “With the majority of U.S. commodity plastic resin capacity stationed on the Texas and Louisiana coasts, one devastating hit could bring months’ worth of polyethylene, polypropylene and/or polystyrene shortages.”

Further reading:

Gulf Coast Natural Gas Production Falls Ahead of Hurricane IdaU.S. Gas Extends Rally as Storm Threatens Gulf of Mexico SupplyU.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil Producers Shut Assets as Ida NearsIda Aims Hurricane Strike at Louisiana on Katrina’s Anniversary

America’s petrochemical hub has spent much of this year trying to recover from extended shutdowns stemming from the February storm. The supply crunch was compounded by surging demand for manufactured goods and packaging. Global shipping constraints also hampered chemical supply chains, boosting prices.

“Another major disruption, similar to the February cold snap would impact production schedules, operating rates and output,” said Muhamad Fadhil, vice president at market price reporting agency Argus Media Ltd. That’s especially bad for the “critical” fourth quarter, “when global petrochemical demand typically picks up ahead of festive demand for finished products,” he said.

(Updates with analyst comments in 4th and last paragraphs.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Stocks Fall on Kabul Blasts, Hawkish Fed View: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell Thursday as markets turned cautious after explosions in Afghanistan and ahead of a Federal Reserve gathering that may provide more clues about its approach to paring stimulus. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slid as U.S. and civilian casualties were reported from blasts outside the Kabul airport, escalating tensions as the U.S. evacuates the area. The decline came after non-voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee also made hawkish monetary comments, urgin

  • Tap Clean Energy Opportunities With These 3 LNG Stocks

    Liquefied natural gas companies will profit from global warming since countries are gradually raising investments in fuels with lower greenhouse gas emissions. BP, CVX & LNG are thus poised to gain.

  • UPDATE 1-Why Fed's Powell still thinks high inflation is 'temporary'

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday pushed back against concerns that swiftly rising prices could become an enduring feature of the economy, forcing the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates and cut short the recovery. While recent inflation readings are "a cause for concern," Powell told the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole economic symposium, responding to what he sees as likely to be a temporary trend by tightening monetary policy could be a "particularly harmful" mistake. It was a provocative case to stake out at a time when inflation is sapping consumer sentiment and emerging as a political hot potato just as President Joe Biden weighs whether to appoint Powell to a second term as Fed chief.

  • Jackson Hole 2021: Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks with Yahoo Finance [Transcript]

    A full transcript of Federal Reserve Governor Chris Waller's interview with Yahoo Finance on August 27 at the 2021 Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

  • Official says Caldor Fire "has simply outpaced us" as it nears Lake Tahoe

    The Caldor Fire has burned 126,182 acres and is only 11% contained, according to Cal Fire.

  • Fed Gov. Waller: ‘Don’t see any reason’ to wait until 2022 to taper

    Federal Reserve Govenor Christopher Waller joins Yahoo Finance in an inclusive interview surrounding the Jackson Hole Symposium.&nbsp;

  • Ex-Fracker at Walmart Reveals One Risk to U.S. Oil Supply Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- For more than a year, Kristopher Guidry crisscrossed the Texas oil patch, fixing up electrical equipment on drilling rigs. Today, he's studying to become a home appraiser. Abhinav Mishra was an oil engineer in some of the same fields. In January, he started an internship in Silicon Valley. And Andrew Crum, who ran digital operations for fracking outfits, headed to Kansas City, Missouri, where he joined Walmart Inc.'s supply-chain management team.All three men say they’ve probably

  • Mary Trump Isn't Ruling Out a Future Run for Office

    The former first niece, who just released a new book exploring how her uncle inflamed and sustained America's racist legacy, is as refreshingly candid as ever.

  • GE and Four More Industrial Stocks Due For a Bounce–For Good Reason.

    Barclay's industrial analyst Julian Mitchell looked for stocks that can work into year-end. He found five.

  • U.S. Consumer Sentiment Remains Depressed in Late August

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer sentiment remained weak in late August amid ongoing concerns over inflation and the coronavirus pandemic.The University of Michigan’s final sentiment index fell to a near-decade low of 70.3 during the month from 81.2 in July, data released Friday showed. The figure was in line with the preliminary reading and just below the median estimate of 70.8 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.“Consumers’ extreme reactions were due to the surging Delta variant, higher inflation

  • U.S. Personal Spending Growth Moderates, While Price Index Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. personal spending growth moderated in July, reflecting a slowdown in outlays for merchandise, while a closely watched measure of inflation remained elevated. Purchases of goods and services rose 0.3% following a revised 1.1% increase in June, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. The personal consumption expenditures price gauge, which the Federal Reserve uses for its inflation target, climbed 0.4% from a month earlier and 4.2% from July 2020.The report also showed that

  • Clouds Loom Over Orange Beach, Alabama, as Ida Threatens Gulf Coast

    The water at Orange Beach, Alabama, was closed to the public on Friday, August 27, as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said a strengthening tropical storm approaching the Gulf of Mexico was upgraded to a hurricane.Footage shared by the City of Orange Beach shows two red flags flying at Romar Beach, indicating that waters were closed to the public. The city said sand bags were available to residents to fill on Friday and encouraged boat owners to secure their crafts before the storm arrived.Storm surge, hurricane, and tropical storm watches were in effect for parts of the Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama coasts as Ida neared western Cuba on Friday, the NHC said.Hurricane Ida was forecast to make landfall along the southern US coast on Sunday and into Monday, the NHC said. It was upgraded on Friday to a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Credit: City of Orange Beach via Storyful

  • Student loan forgiveness: Education Department discharges $1.1 billion in debt for 115,000 ITT students

    The Education Department (ED) is discharging $1.1 billion for 115,000 defrauded former students of the for-profit ITT Technical Institute (ITT) after a new review of existing regulations.

  • Hurricane watch in effect for New Orleans as Ida heads for Gulf Coast

    "By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the location where they intend to ride out the storm," said Louisiana's governor.

  • 'Potential disaster in the making,' forecasters eye major threat in the Gulf

    Forecasters are monitoring three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, including one that could pose a threat for the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Category 1 Hurricane Ida hits west Cuba, expected to strengthen to Category 4 in Gulf

    Tropical Storm Ida strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Friday afternoon just before landfall on Cuba’s Isle of Youth, and it’s forecast to strengthen all the way to a powerful Category 4 with 140 mph winds before an expected landfall in Louisiana Sunday.

  • Tropical Storm Ida to pose major hurricane threat to Gulf Coast

    Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday afternoon over the Caribbean Sea and has the potential to become a powerful hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico and strike the northern Gulf Coast by Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The big picture: The Hurricane Center included unusually sobering wording for the first advisory on a storm, partly because the timing of landfall means there is only a few days for residents in the storm's potential path to prepare. Get market news worthy of your

  • Caldor fire grows 7,000 acres overnight

    The fire has blazed largely out of control since it began on August 14.

  • How do you haul a 200-year-old canoe out of an SC river? It’s harder than you think

    All sorts of ideas were discussed on how to extract the canoe, including using helicopters. There had to be a simpler way.

  • How Government Decisions Left Tennessee Exposed to Deadly Flooding

    The floods that killed at least 20 people in Tennessee last weekend arrived with shocking speed and force — seemingly a case study of the difficulties of protecting people from explosive rainstorms as climate change gets worse. A closer look at what happened in the days, years and even decades before the storm reveals that a series of government decisions — where and how to build, when to update flood maps, whether to join the federal flood-insurance program and how to warn of dangerous floods —