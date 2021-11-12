Record player tossed, records damaged when Georgia man isn’t invited to party

One night in mid-October, a dinner party in northern Monroe County turned rowdy. It seems that a man, 59, who was described in a sheriff’s report as the “aggressor,” was for “an unknown reason” upset with two young men at a house near High Falls on Big Buck Trail.

The report mentioned that the aggressor went into the roommates’ room, “overturned a shelf, and also overturned a record player which damaged several records and the record player.” It was not noted what kind of music or which musical artist was featured on the records, nor was the extent of the damage.

When a sheriff’s deputy spoke to the aggressor, he said he was angry with the other guys, his roommates, “because they had a dinner party and didn’t offer him ‘even a morsel of food.’”

The 59-year-old also claimed the other fellows “left dishes in the sink and did not pay their bills,” the report added. “(The 59-year-old) at first stated that he flipped the table over but then stated that the victims had flipped the table over and kicked his door.”

The other men refuted that claim and showed the deputy a video of the older man “inside their room,” the report said, “after turning over the shelf and record player.” He was jailed on a disorderly conduct charge.

Dispatches: A man who later said he was high on drugs known as “rush” or “poppers” — an inhalable form of the depressant amyl nitrite — was pulled over on Interstate 75 near Forsyth early on the morning of Oct. 14 because he was tooling along in new Hyundai Sonata at 30 mph. When he was stopped, he got out and, while lying on the ground, began vomiting. A Monroe sheriff’s report said the man, 23, of Warner Robins, was on his way to Atlanta and at first claimed he had not taken any drugs. When a sheriff’s deputy discovered three “tubes of a clear liquid and several empty smaller tubes,” an incident report noted, the man admitted what they were and was charged with DUI. . . . Two women were fighting at a house on McMullen Road a few miles north of Forsyth the afternoon of Oct. 12. One of the women told a Monroe sheriff’s deputy that she and her landlord had “a physical altercation” because the tenant had not “cleaned (up) around the house,” a report noted. The tenant suffered scratch marks on her arm and complained of chest pains. The landlord later informed the deputy that the tenant “got in her face first and began pulling her hair,” the deputy’s report said. “I advised both parties to act like adults and advised (the landlord) of the eviction process.”