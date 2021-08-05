Record published August 5, 2021

Aug. 5—For previous reports, see: RECORDS

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on the corner of Becker Avenue and Fifth Street Southwest.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he was in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail for multiple pending felonies involving assault, domestic assault and threats of violence.

NEW LONDON — A 33-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday night for violating a restraining order on the 20 block of Ash Street Northeast.

WILLMAR — A 24-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop on the corner of U.S. Highway 12 and 45th Street Northwest.

As of Wednesday afternoon, she was in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail pending a gross misdemeanor drug charge and a gross misdemeanor for violating a restraining order.

Willmar man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

WILLMAR — A Willmar man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possessing child pornography.

Granite Falls man sentenced to 60 months for possessing guns and ammo

GRANITE FALLS — A Granite Falls man was sentenced last week to 60 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition and firearms when he was precluded from doing so due to a previous conviction.

'A form of mental torture': Iowa man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for harassing, cyberstalking west central Minnesota woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for cyberstalking and harassing a Kandiyohi County woman for nearly two years.

Kettle River man, 19, drowns in Elbow Lake

FINLAYSON — A 19-year-old man drowned Monday, Aug. 2, in Elbow Lake in Finlayson, Minnesota.

Trail cam nabs murder suspect Eric Reinbold after three-week manhunt

RED LAKE COUNTY — A trail camera helped tip authorities to the whereabouts of a murder suspect who had eluded police for more than three weeks.

Former Minneapolis officers request separate federal trial from Derek Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS — Three former Minneapolis police officers are asking to be tried separately from Derek Chauvin in federal court on charges of violating George Floyd's civil rights.

