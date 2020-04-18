After record quarter, Binance has cumulatively burned 10% of BNB’s supply

Binance, the largest crypto-to-crypto exchange based on reported volume, has finished its 11th quarterly burn today, in which it took away the equivalent of $52.47 million in BNB from circulation, which is a 35.2% increase from $38.8 million in Q4. This burn marks the largest burn Binance has ever made - both in terms of BNB and USD. Binance has so far burned 20.12 million BNB (an equivalent of $298M) in 11 burn events, which represents about 10.1% of the total supply of 200 million.

Historically, Binance’s revenue has been mainly transactional meaning that it has relied on spot trading volume. Binance launched three new products last year that are expected to eventually bring meaningful revenue on top of the fees from spot trading — futures trading, lending and P2P trading in China. This year, Binance has begun to roll out its options trading platform to rival Deribit.

Binance recorded 66.6 million visits, according to data from SimilarWeb, which marks a 28% increase from Q4, according to The Block Research, In terms of spot trading, Binance has recorded its second-best quarter yet. The spot volume has grown by nearly 91% from the last quarter — from $80 billion to more than $150 billion. The futures volume has seen sustained grown month-to-month and grew by nearly 190% in Q1.