Record rain in Texas leads to major road, home flooding
Hours of relentless heavy rain in Dallas, Texas, is leading to dangerous flash flooding and rescues. AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reports from north Texas.
Katherine Schwab has pleaded guilty to one of the five charges filed against her, according to Justice Department records.
At least 13 million people between Arizona and Louisiana are on alert for flooding at the start of the work week as a monsoon storm system hammers the drought-stricken region.
An Arizona woman hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park has gone missing after a flash flood swept through the area, officials said Saturday. Jetal Agnihotri never returned Friday after a hike through the Narrows, according to the National Park Service. Earlier that day, a group of hikers reported being swept off their feet by a flash flood in the area, near the Temple of Sinawav. One person was ...
When San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy receives his prestigious red hat at the Vatican on Saturday, he will bring to the College of Cardinals a fervent loyalty to Pope Francis that has often put him at odds with the conservative majority in the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. McElroy, 68, is the only American among the 21 clerics being installed as cardinals by Francis in a ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica.
Idaho’s abortion ban conflicts with the oath to “do no harm,” argues Idaho medical student Elana King-Nakaoka. It’s something that may drive aspiring physicians to set up shop elsewhere. | Opinion
The real focus of the preseason is getting to the regular season. It appears Dallas was fortunate in terms of injuries on Saturday night. | From @ProfessorO_NFL
Forecasters on Monday are monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic that could see some slow development this week, although formation chances remain low.
Freeman discussed his massive bet on the meme stock, his worries about the retailer's business, and his personal interests on Reddit and Twitter.
Receding water levels in Europe have revealed hidden and ominous treasures.View Entire Post ›
A wildfire in Nevada County is forcing mandatory evacuation orders on Saturday, authorities said. The Pleasant Fire is burning in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, which is about 7 miles west of Nevada City. It's burned about 70 acres, according to the state fire agency, Cal Fire. There is no known containment.
Heavy rainfall and flash floods have inundated the Dallas area of Texas, turning streets into rivers of water and submerging cars.
An upper-level disturbance will spawn multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the Northeast on Monday and Tuesday, yielding a rainy start to the workweek for the nation's most heavily populated corridor.
STORY: Plunging water levels on China’s Yangtze Riverhave revealed ancient Buddhist statues Location: Chongqing, China on a previously submerged islandOne of the three statues depictsa monk sitting on a lotus pedestal They're believed to be 600 years old according to state media Xinhua Resident Gu Yunfengswam out to see the statues“I saw in the newspaper that it is from 600 years ago – the Ming and Qing dynasty. I think this is very precious. It’s like the Baiheliang in Fuling, which was submerged in the Yangtze River, and got protected by glass for people to visit. I’m not sure if this one would be the same. I don’t think we will see it again when the water level comes back so I’m here to see it. This is a culture that our ancestors have left us.”The river’s water levels have been falling rapidly due to drought and a heatwave in China’s southwest
Several substances seem to have contributed to the massive fish die-off in the Oder River that forms much of Germany's border with Poland, a German official said Monday. A spokesman for the Environment Ministry also rejected suggestions from a senior Polish official that Germany was spreading “fake news” about pesticides being behind the environmental disaster. “The search for the causes of the fish die-off in the Oder still haven't been completed,” said Andreas Kuebler, the ministry spokesman.
Pat Orr has ideas for who should get to use water, and who can go without, as drought gets more intense.
In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, buzzing chainsaws interrupt the serenity. Crews are hustling to remove charred trees and other debris that have been washing down the mountainsides in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history, choking rivers and streams. Workers have dug trenches and built barriers to help keep the flood of muddy, ash-laden runoff from causing more damage so it won't further contaminate the drinking water supply for the community of more than 10,000 that sits at the edge of the forest.
Power cuts elsewhere in China have also hit major manufacturers of cars and smartphones.
A deluged eastern Kentucky is left to ponder what it means to rebuild entire communities when "1,000-year floods" aren't 1,000-year floods anymore.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was mocked as out of touch after she touted the Inflation Reduction Act as providing tax rebates for Americans to weatherize their homes.
A Tornado Warning was issued in Holmes County until 9:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Remeisha Shade has updates on severe weather developing across parts of Northeast Ohio.