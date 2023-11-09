New record set by White Wolves unit of Ukraine's Security Service: 20 Russian targets hit overnight
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has reported that the Bilyi Vovk ("White Wolf") unit of Special Operations Centre A has set a new record in terms of the number of Russian targets destroyed in one night.
Source: press service of the SSU
Quote: "A new record from the White Wolf unit at Special Operations Centre A: 20 targets destroyed overnight.
Our soldiers have sent the Russian occupiers to hell on earth and dispelled the darkness with the fire of burnt Russian equipment."
Details: According to the SSU, the Russian military equipment destroyed included eight tanks, three Msta-S self-propelled artillery systems, three D-30 howitzers, one armoured vehicle and five fortifications with at least 17 Russian infantrymen.
