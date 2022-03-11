Record-setting budget: Florida spending plan weighs in at $112B, vote set for Monday

Florida’s budget for next year is weighing in at a record $112.1 billion – the second straight year the spending plan has topped $100 billion.

The budget was finalized and put before lawmakers at 1:53 p.m. Thursday, starting a constitutionally required three-day waiting period before a vote can be taken on the plan.

Lawmakers will lurch into overtime after failing to complete the budget in time for a vote Friday, the last scheduled day of the two-month session. They will return Monday to the Capitol to approve the budget and officially end the session.

The $112.1 billion budget will eventually go to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it along with issuing line-item vetoes of specific funding proposals.

House budget chair Jay Trumbull, R-Pamana City, and his Senate counterpart, Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, were lead negotiators on the new state spending plan.

Helped by almost $3.5 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds, the budget now before lawmakers is 10% bigger than the current year’s $101.5 billion package.

It marks the second straight year the blueprint swelled by 10%, as the Republican-led Legislature is helped by the flow of money, allocated to states by the Democratic-controlled Congress, that looks to stabilize economies rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And with plenty of cash, lawmakers were able to spend freely.

Across-the-board pay raises for state employees are set at 5.38%, and a new $15-an-hour minimum wage is also approved for the state workforce.

Per-pupil school spending also will top $8,000 for the first time – a $384.55 boost for each of Florida’s 2.9 million school kids, bringing per-student dollars to an average $8,142.

Lawmakers also are setting aside $8.9 billion for reserves, along with an additional $1 billion for an inflation fund for the coming year which state agencies can tap to cover the purchase of needed supplies or services whose costs may climb.

Tax breaks baked into state budget for 2022-23

The Legislature also will dole out tax breaks.

A host of sales tax holidays for back-to-school purchases, hurricane preparation, and one-year exemptions on taxes applied to diapers and children’s clothes, are flanked by corporate and special event tax cuts — all totaling more than $400 million.

In addition, House and Senate budget negotiators late Wednesday agreed to spend $200 million in coronavirus relief aid to provide a roughly 25-cents-a-gallon gas tax break for the month of October.

Gov. Ron DeSantis had earlier sought a $1 billion reduction in the gas tax, spanning five months. But legislative leaders said they were wary of spending the federal money directed to Florida on a tax break that would be used by many out-of-state motorists.

The October date was honed in on because it’s considered a month where fewer tourists are in Florida, House and Senate budget-writers said.

School systems defying DeSantis ineligible for new money

Lawmakers already had agreed to drop a House-backed $200 million redistribution of funds from 12 counties that defied DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates last year.

DeSantis supported what advocates call the “putting parents first” initiative, which would have taken millions of dollars from some of the state’s biggest counties and send the money to Florida’s 55 other counties that fell in line with the governor on mask policy.

Instead, lawmakers agreed to put the $200 million into a school recognition program that would reward faculty and staff in schools receiving ‘A” grades from the state and which excelled even amid the challenges of the pandemic.

The 12 school districts targeted in the House's original proposal had been looking to get the $200 million penalty removed from the state's school funding system.

And while they succeeded in removing the possibility of losing money, lawmakers now have made it clear that teachers and staff in these districts will be ineligible for the new school recognition awards.

The 12 districts are Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Indian River, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Volusia counties.

