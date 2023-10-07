Record-setting fashion show boosts funding and awareness for domestic violence

Oct. 6—A safe-haven for victims of domestic violence, along with resources to support them, received a giant boost thanks to a fashion show drawing 130 guests to support the cause.

The event raised $27,000 for REACH, which provides services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse and human trafficking.

It's hard to say whether the event location — the newly remodeled Waynesville Inn — or the models were the main attraction that drew a larger-than-ever crowd. Fashion show attendance has historically ranged between 80 and 100, said Ansie Budde, event chairperson.

Budde thinks it is a mix of both, as well as increased publicity along with 11 models and 11 stores talking about the event.

This year, the REACH fashion show featured women from various companies and disciplines who are extraordinary in their professions or contributions to the community. Models ranged from business owners and public officials to artists and philanthropists. All were modeling outfits from the various boutique shops across the county.

As guests oohed and aahed over the outfits, many remarked they hadn't heard of the shop where it could be found, and others vowed to visit the store.

A highlight of the afternoon was guest speaker, Kit Gruelle, a survivor of domestic violence and an advocate with REACH.

Gruelle spoke about the inadequacy of the domestic violence laws in North Carolina. In North Carolina, it's a felony to beat your dog, but a misdemeanor to beat your wife or child. One state law is titled Misdemeanor Assault with a Deadly Weapon. That means that a man can shoot or stab his victim, but if there's no damage to a vital organ, the assault is charged as a misdemeanor, Gruelle said.

Those at the REACH event learned of an extreme case of domestic violence involving a woman who was beaten and shot at (all captured on surveillance camera), yet yielded nothing but a probationary sentence for her abuser.

"There was an audible gasp of shock and outrage throughout the room," Budde said. "We must address this travesty."

This year's fashion show raised $27,000. The funds will be used for client services with focus on relocation, housing kits, counseling and emergency shelter.

"We are ever so grateful to the community for making this such a fun and successful event," Budde said. "So many thanks to our sponsors, donors to the silent auction, attendees, models, stores, and of course Lyn Donley, who so graciously and delightfully emceed the Fashion Show and live auction of an enchanting Margaret Roberts original. Working with the Waynesville Inn & Golf Club was a pleasure. The staff there is terrific."

The special events committee planning the fashion show consisted of Susan Greb, Peg Ganger, Sandy Green, Betsy Prescott and Budde.

The agency operates a shelter for victims of domestic violence, a 24-hour crisis help line, counseling and support groups, along with educational efforts in the community. There are various opportunities to volunteer and always a need for financial support.

"We always need household items because the women and children who come to the shelter arrive with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Right now we need laundry baskets," Budde said.

To learn more, visit www.reachofhaywood.org/ or call 828-456-7898, which is also the number of the 24-hour help line.