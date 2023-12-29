After record-setting heat blasted Arizona, could El Niño deliver record rains?

Since early spring, scientists have been predicting a strong El Niño to occur this winter. This natural climate event can deliver significant impacts to weather patterns, temperatures and even droughts.

Although forecasters cannot be certain, their outlooks suggest it could be time to prepare for temperatures to drop and rain to increase through the winter.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 40% to 50% chance of below-average temperatures through Jan. 10 for central and southern Arizona, and a 33% to 40% chance of below-average temperatures for the northern part of the state.

The forecast for precipitation through Jan. 10 is a 50% to 60% chance of being above average for the southern areas of the state and 40% to 50% higher for the rest of Arizona.

Scientists say that while no individual event can be attributed to El Niño, the odds of the southern areas of the United States getting more precipitation rise.

"With an El Niño event, the storms tend to hit us more in winter, statistically speaking," said Erinanne Saffell, Arizona's state climatologist. "Which means for Arizona, the odds are we will get more precipitation."

But there's no guarantee. The winter of 2015-16 was the last strong El Niño winter the globe experienced, but it proved unimpressive for Arizona: A series of storms drenched Phoenix in January 2016, but by winter's end, just 1.52 inches of rain had fallen, according to the National Weather Service, about half of the average.

How does El Niño influence the weather?

But what is this phenomenon that can drive weather events and potentially bring drought relief to the Western United States?

Much of Earth’s weather and air travel is dependent upon jet streams. There are four main jet streams circling the globe, typically moving from west to east: two polar jet streams, one near the North Pole and another near the South Pole, and two subtropical jet streams, both oscillating near the equator.

These thin currents of air moving rapidly around the Earth can transport and direct different weather systems, giving them some control over the seasons that people on the ground experience.

El Niño is a type of warm phase in which the water temperature of the east-central Pacific Ocean rises more than usual, affecting the jet streams, which changes the weather and temperatures in different parts of the world.

For America’s West, the warming of the Pacific Ocean typically means a wetter, colder winter season.

Climate experts said in June that an El Niño had begun to develop, predicting it would last until April 2024, or even as late as June 2024.

What does this mean for Arizona?

Because El Niño affects the jet streams, the West tends to see more atmospheric rivers, or bouts of extreme rain and snowfall. But scientists are quick to warn that there are no guarantees when it comes to weather predictions, only “chances,” “odds” and “probabilities.”

“We can’t control what weather we will get, we can only forecast it,” said Randy Cerveny, a professor of meteorology at Arizona State University. “We have to make considerations based on our best ideas of what’s going to happen.”

The majority of past strong El Niño events have led to wetter winter conditions in the Southwest, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The NOAA's climate prediction service is forecasting the same outcome for this winter as well.

That said, it's important to note that no two El Niños are the same, and neither are their effects. Saffell stressed the point that this tropical Pacific climate pattern simply enhances the odds that Arizona will receive a wetter- and colder-than-average winter.

“Just because a strong event is forecasted does not necessarily mean strong impacts,” Saffell said. “Instead, El Niño simply increases the chances for certain types of extremes. And the prediction right now is that Arizona will see more rain and snow this winter.”

Why is snow so important for water supplies?

And more water is exactly what Arizona needs. People and ecosystems across the state rely more on winter storms for water supply than rain during the monsoon.

Because of the heat accompanied with the rain during the monsoon, much of the water dissipates before it can recharge the soil. These are the types of thunderstorms where people experience a downpour of rain but their neighbor down the street gets nothing.

“Winter storms help the ecosystem, they help the soil moisture,” Saffell said. “The water melts very slowly, goes down and recharges our aquifers and reservoirs — we really need our winter precipitation to do that.”

Scientists are hopeful that the prediction of a colder-than-average winter holds true: The more snowpack that accumulates, and the longer it stays, the more it will bring drought relief to the residents of Arizona.

When winter weather hits, it is important to be prepared. The Arizona Department of Transportation encourages drivers to leave more distance behind other vehicles for braking, leave earlier than normal to allow for extra travel time, and to be patient and drive slowly.

For more information on best winter travel routes and conditions, visit https://www.az511.gov/.

