Record show: OnePULSE foundation dissolves, unable to pay off all debt

New records obtained by Channel 9 reveal the OnePULSE Foundation dissolved quietly at the end of last year-- unable to pay off all their debt.

In liquidation plans filed with the Florida Department of State on Dec. 28, onePULSE says it is “insolvent and funds will be insufficient to pay unsecured creditors in full.”

Read: OnePULSE Foundation officially dissolves

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd confirmed in a press release Thursday, the Foundation repaid nearly $400,000 dollars to the state before dissolving.

In early December, the state demanded in a letter to the onePULSE Foundation’s Chief Financial Officer to pay all money the organization used from a $500,000 cultural grant OnePULSE was rewarded in 2019 for the canceled Pulse National Memorial and Museum project.

Read: Man arrested in connection with deadly Christmas Day shooting at hookah bar near Kissimmee

We reached out to OnePULSE Foundation for comment Thursday night. We have not heard back.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.