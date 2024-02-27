Record Tuesday warmth threatens severe thunderstorms

The Storm Prediction Center’s HREF model—an “ensemble” model which, rather than providing a single forecast, combines the forecasts of the 2 most recent forecasts off 5 versions of the WRF model, places T-STORM PROBABILITIES AT 40 TO 60% OF THE AREA and suggests dew points, a measure of moisture, are to surge to the mid 50s—even approaching 60 southern sections. That assures a “juicy” air mass capable of sustaining any t-storms which may flare. Wind shear, important to severe weather development, is to surge to near 40 kts. and a 155-mph 35,000-foot jet stream wind max over southern California and western Arizona early Monday, is to race into Illinois and Indiana air space late Tuesday with Chicago sitting under the the left front region of a wind max. That’s a region in which jet-stream dynamics encourage air to rise, fostering cloud and precip development. All evidence at this point is these storms will occur in fast moving clusters, affecting some areas in and around Chicago more than others. Also, CAPES—a measure of atmospheric energy and buoyancy are to reach as high as 1500 j/kg. That’s not OFF THE CHARTS HIGH—but more than enough to support some active and potentially severe storms.