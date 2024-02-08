Record warm temps possible in Kansas City as snowflakes mentioned in weekend forecast

As Kansas City is watching for a possible record-setting warm day on Thursday, snowflakes are being mentioned as a possibility at the end of the weekend.

“Record Watch: The record high for this date in Kansas City is 68 degrees set in 1938 and we’ll make a run at it!” the National Weather Service in Kansas City said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The low this morning at KC was 52 degrees (as of 6am) . . . the normal high for today is 41! When the low is 11 degrees above the normal high, you know it going to be a warm one!”

Warm and windy conditions are expected on Thursday with highs climbing into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, the weather service said. It will be blustery too. Winds will quickly increase after sunrise, with peak gusts near 45 mph expected this morning through the afternoon.

After what was Kansas City’s 25th coldest January on record, February has gotten off to a hot start.

This has been the third warmest first week of February in Kansas City’s history. This week has been 17.9 degrees above normal, the weather service said in a separate post on X.

Areas just south and east of the immediate KC metro area are under a wind advisory where southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. The advisory, which remains in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, includes Cass, Ray, Johnson, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Lafayette, Saline, Howard, Pettis, Cooper, Bates, and Henry counties in Missouri.

There is a 10 to 20% chance of a few sprinkles or light showers possible on Thursday.

Unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue Friday, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 60s.

Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to cool, becoming closer to normal. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Saturday and the low 40s on Sunday.

There is a chance of rain and possibly a rain-snow mix on Sunday evening into Monday.

“Even with some snow in the forecast, there is little concern for any impacts given the lack of overall moisture available,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “Think light rain and some very light snow possible Sunday into Monday. No accumulation is expected.”