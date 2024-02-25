Record warmth tomorrow, big changes for the midweek

What We’re Tracking

Warm temperatures for several days

Dry and gusty

Big changes by the midweek

Tonight, temperatures drop down to the upper 30s and lower 40s. We continue to warm up the next couple of days. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Keep in mind our average high temperature this time of year is in the upper 40s so we are incredibly above average.

For Monday and Tuesday, we will continue to be gusty and dry. This poses a risk for wildfires across northeast Kansas. Make sure, especially for the next couple of days, to properly dispose of cigarettes and avoid any activities with an open flame.

We are watching a strong cold front that will rush cold air back in from Tuesday evening into next Wednesday. The silver lining with this push of colder air, is that it doesn’t look to remain in place very long, and at least as of right now, it doesn’t appear to have too much moisture tied to it. We expect some scattered light snow showers from late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, but not a major storm.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.