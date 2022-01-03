Record Wave of Emerging-Market IPOs Meets Investors Wary of Risk

Sydney Maki and Vinícius Andrade

(Bloomberg) -- A record-breaking number of emerging-market companies made their public debuts in 2021, just ahead of what should be a tough year for equity investors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

While the price of most newly issued stocks has risen since their IPOs, the benchmark gauge of developing-economy stocks just wrapped up its worst year since 2018. That suggests appetite for the risk assets is dwindling, with quick-spreading virus variants and higher interest rates set to further challenge equities in coming months.

Those headwinds were far from investors’ minds as higher capital needs and hope for a global economic recovery led 1,162 companies from emerging markets to make initial public offerings last year on local or foreign exchanges. All together, they raised $228 billion via listings, about a 31% increase from 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Last year, especially in the first half, we saw a boom of tech-related IPOs across EM,” said Ignacio Arnau, a Madrid-based investor at Bestinver Asset Management, which has about $8 billion under management. “There was both fundamental and scarcity value factors driving the appetite in the market.”

The rush of new listings may have satiated some market demand, especially in the tech sector, said Arnau, who sees fewer small deals making the cut this year, regardless of their quality.

“There are plenty of high-quality companies out there with proven concepts, profitable business models and great track records trading at very cheap valuations,” he said.

In 2021, China led developing-economy IPOs with 602 new deals, followed by South Korea India, Indonesia and Brazil, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Of those whose pricing was tracked by Bloomberg, most came in within the expected range.

Since those stocks started trading, the share prices have risen by a size-weighted-average of 30%, the data show. That breaks down to gains of 37% for emerging-Asian companies, and 27% for those in Middle East and Africa. Meantime, 2021-listed Latin American and emerging European shares lost 14% and 13% since pricing, respectively.

The diversity in performance may have to do with regional recovery trends, as well as the types of companies that went public and outperformed last year. Newly listed Asian consumer, industrial and technology stocks were among those that rose, on a weighted-average basis, as did many of the companies that went public from the Middle East and Africa in the utilities and energy spaces. Losses in communication-industry listings hit Emerging Europe, while Latin American markets were broadly dragged down by political risk and continued fallout from the pandemic.

Going into 2022, regulatory crackdowns out of Beijing and new rules for China’s foreign first-time share sales may drag on momentum for IPOs. India’s capital market regulator has also tightened rules just as a rush of new-age, consumer-technology based companies, some of them still unprofitable, tap the stock markets.

Even so, the world’s second-largest battery maker in Seoul and an Indian insurer with more than 1.2 million agents are among the deals traders will be ready for this year. Dubai also plans to list a swathe of companies in a bid to lure investors and echo the success of Abu Dhabi and Riyadh’s markets, which benefited from an IPO boom last year.

In Brazil, meantime, investment bankers expect deals to slow down as interest rates surge and the country faces a divisive presidential election. Some say there could be as few as 10 Brazilian IPOs this year, down from 50 in 2021.

Among investors sizing up appetite for emerging-market equities in 2022, BlackRock Inc. has taken a neutral stance, preferring stocks from the developed world. Others -- from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. -- are forecasting lingering weakness until at least the second half.

Traders See Emerging Markets Rising From Second Half

“It is hard to see that EM as a whole will do well given that China is the 800-pound gorilla in the benchmark,” said Lu Yu, a portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors in San Diego.

China accounts for about 30% of the MSCI Inc. benchmark of emerging-market stocks, with shares from the Asian nation down almost a quarter in 2021.

In the week ahead, traders and strategists will scour purchasing managers’ indexes for signs of economic strength as nations from China to India, Mexico and Brazil release data.

Here are some of the main economic data releases to watch:

  • Turkish inflation, released on Monday, surged to a 19-year high in December, propelled by a slump in the lira and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push for cheaper borrowing

  • Data on Monday show Chile’s economic boom is proving more resilient than many had forecast, with activity expanding faster than expected in November for the eighth time in the past nine months

  • Poland’s central bank will announce its base rate on Tuesday; the monetary authority has hiked for the past three straight meetings

  • Purchasing managers’ indexes across emerging markets, including China, India Mexico and Brazil, will show to what extent economies are still recovering from the pandemic amid new strains of the virus

  • Peru’s central bank will announce its key rate on Thursday. It has increased the rate by 50 basis at each of the past four meetings and by 25 basis points before that

(Updates with latest 2021 IPO number; Adds results of Turkish inflation data and Chile’s economic activity reading)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dog Reacts Enthusiastically to Fresh Colorado Snow

    A dog in Louisville, Colorado, played enthusiastically in the snow on January 2, after low temperatures made for a chilly start to the day.Footage by Louisville local Heather Blaine Wiegand shows her dog Ted rolling around in the snow. In a caption Wiegand said: “When everything around me is in upheaval, I can count on these things to be steadfast: the sunrise and sunset, my husband, and Ted’s reaction to fresh snow.”At least 553 structures in Louisville were destroyed by the Marshall Fire, which ripped through the area on December 30, the Boulder County Sheriff said.Gov Jared Polis visited the affected area with FEMA chief Deanne Criswell on Sunday, January 2, and told reporters the FBI was helping investigate the cause of the fire, Colorado Public Radio reported. Credit: Heather Blaine Wiegand via Storyful

  • NY Gov. Hochul declares racism a ‘public health crisis’

    Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that went into effect Saturday that declares racism a "public health crisis" and establishes a "racial equity working group" in the state.

  • AMC CEO Adam Aron’s New Year’s resolution: Refinance debt at lower rates

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Adam Aron let everyone know his New Year's resolution for the company, but said he wasn't sure he could follow through.

  • Top 15 IPOs to keep an eye on in 2022, as Hong Kong tries to put a difficult year behind it

    After a strong first half, initial public offering (IPO) activity in Hong Kong - the top IPO market globally in seven of the past 13 years - slowed down for the rest of 2021. Ongoing geopolitical issues, regulatory changes affecting several industries in mainland China and speculation around interest rate hikes and reduced bond purchases have all taken a toll on the market. Hong Kong's main board dropped to third place from second in 2020 in international rankings, as fundraising sank 17 per cen

  • Factbox-U.S. banks tighten COVID-19 precautions as Omicron variant spreads

    Most major U.S. banks have had staff working in offices since the summer, but some are now choosing not to host holiday parties and others are strongly recommending staff to get booster shots. The bank is encouraging employees to work remotely in the first week of January, according to a person familiar with the matter. It will host on-site vaccine booster clinics for its staff across the country.

  • Is pet health insurance worth it? Here’s what to know before you buy it.

    If your dog or cat gets sick or injured, an unexpected medical bill can derail your budget. Pet insurance can provide peace of mind.

  • A Booming Startup Market Prompts an Investment Rush for Ever-Younger Companies

    Early-stage venture capitalists are now investing millions of dollars in companies before they even have a coherent business plan, while a growing number of VCs are saying that we are likely in a bubble.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 70%, Says Oppenheimer

    As 2022 has now kicked into action, we should take a moment to understand current conditions. Yes, corona is still with us. The Omicron variant is spreading faster than others – but it is also less dangerous, and that brings the very real possibility that the true danger of the pandemic is receding. And yes, inflation is high – but the US Federal Reserve has rate hike in the pipeline, the traditional curative for high inflation. There’s a sense that inflation can be brought back down in 2022, if

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • My Top 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    Are you looking for passive income? Ring in 2022 with blue chip stocks that pay you for holding them.

  • Here's an Unstoppable Metaverse Stock That Could Double in 2022

    Metaverse mania is sweeping the land. OK, that might be something of a stretch. But it's definitely true that investors' interest in the metaverse has soared in recent months. You can probably thank Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Stock picking in 2022? Goldman Sachs says these are the companies that should be on your radar.

    Look for companies that have high growth and high margins, and avoid those with high exposure to wage inflation. That's the playbook for 2022, says Goldman Sachs.

  • Property Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer shares dropped following local media reports that China Evergrande Group has been ordered to tear down apartment blocks in a development in Hainan province. Evergrande halted trading in its shares and said the order affected more than three dozen buildings but had no impact on the rest of the development.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Ar

  • These 3 REITs Are Poised for Major Growth in 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often sought after for their reliable, attractive dividend returns, but REITs can also make great growth stocks. Right now, most real estate industries are booming across the country, which has helped REITs grow to massive heights. Over the past year, REITs achieved a near 40% return year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 by over 10%.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2022

    Fiverr is a global marketplace that connects freelancers with businesses seeking digital services like graphic design, digital marketing, and video. Freelancing is already a massive market, as U.S. freelancer income alone is above $815 billion. In Fiverr's estimate, its addressable market opportunity is over $115 billion and growing.

  • Rick Rule: Your cash savings will be crucial during a 'dramatic reckoning' — here's how to crash-proof your portfolio for 2022

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Should Help You Pull Through Inflation in 2022

    Dividend Kings, which are companies that have raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years, are some of the most reliable passive income stocks that you will come across. The three Dividend Kings I will talk about below are also banks and insurance companies, which tend to be good hedges against inflation. With nearly $30 billion in assets, Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is mainly a property and casualty insurer that does business in 45 U.S. states as well as some business in London.

  • What History Says About 2022 Stock Market Performance During US Midterm Election Cycle

    Based on the annual seasonality chart during US midterm election cycle for the past 71 years, S&P 500 (SPX) is expected to experience increasing volatility in a prolonged trading range.

  • 22 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

    Despite the tumult of the continuing pandemic, Wall Street had itself another fine year. According to the company, global digital ad spend should average a 10% annual increase between 2019 and 2024 as people shift their content consumption habits.

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Redditors are Buying for 2022 and Beyond

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Redditors are buying for 2022 and beyond. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Redditors are Buying for 2022 and Beyond. The crypto industry had an eventful 2021, topping $3 trillion in market capitalization for a brief […]