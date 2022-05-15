How Climate Change Is Fueling More Intense Global Wildfires

Brian K Sullivan and Vincent Del Giudice
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Already, 2022 is taking its place in a pantheon of years that have seen the nature of fire change — and all parts of the world fall under threat. It’s only expected to get worse, with drought and heat waves looming over the horizon for many parts of the globe.

Most Read from Bloomberg

At the epicenter of the fury will be the US West, where the decades-long megadrought has led to an “aridification,” according to Daniel Swain, a climatologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. So far this year, more than 24,000 fires have burned across the US, the highest in at least 10 years, National Interagency Fire Center data show.

That includes a fast-moving wildfire that ripped through a town in California’s Orange County in the past week, spurring nearly 1,000 evacuations and destroying homes in the wealthy enclave. In Colorado Springs, blazes killed a woman at a mobile-home park Thursday and forced the city’s airport to briefly close. On Friday, crews battled huge flames in Michigan.

The scariest part of all of this — it’s only May.

How Fire Season Is Evolving Into `Fire Year’

While living in the West has meant coming to terms in some ways with living in a danger zone, blazes are arriving earlier in the year and staying later. Flames have scorched nearly 1.3 million acres across the country since January, reaching into places where they wouldn’t be expected to occur until months from now.

Just before the New Year in Colorado, a wildfire ripped through a suburban area, destroying more than 1,000 buildings. In California, Santa Ana wind season in October and November typically fueled flames. Instead, there’s been burning all winter and spring, made worse by the drought, Joe Tyler, director for California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, commonly known as Cal Fire, said in a recent press conference.

“We are no longer in a fire season — we are in a fire year,” Tyler said.

Fire Damages of $200 Billion

On top of the most immediate threat to life, there’s likely to be profound devastation to homes and property, and with it, economic shock.

In an average year, flames can cause about $50 billion in damage globally, said Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler at Enki Research. But if even just one country has a bad year for fires, that total can easily rise to $200 billion or more. This year, it’s supposed to be bad in a lot of countries.

Record blazes have already raged out of control in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, sweeping across Argentina, Paraguay, Venezuela and Colombia, along with the US West.

“We are absolutely entering a new era of fire activity,” said Jacquelyn Shuman, a project scientist with the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, which itself was the site of a wildfire in March.

In fact, Swain of the University of California says the climate in the US West is so permanently changed that it no longer makes sense to call the situation a drought. Instead, he says, it’s just a new, much dryer, landscape.

“We are sort of entering into this ever-evolving new normal,” he said. “Every year, we say how can it possibly get worse — and then it gets worse.”

These aren’t just the typical blazes that have smoldered for centuries. As the nature of fires has changed along with the climate, they burn more intensely and have become harder to fight. And with population spread, more lives and homes are under threat than ever.

“These fires nowadays, they are not big and bad — they are big and evil,” said Jon Elfers, chief of Beaver, Oklahoma’s 20-member volunteer fire department that helped battle a 20,000-acre blaze in April.

Fighting Flames in Texas

Brett L’Esperance, chief executive officer of Dauntless Air, a squadron of firefighting airplanes, can attest to the extraordinary change. Normally, Dauntless pilots would be flying training missions in Texas in March, but this year they were out bombing fires with gallons of water.

“We have been in Texas earlier than we have before,” said L’Esperance, who used to work in private equity before buying the company. “We have never gone in that early. The shoulders of the season are getting more and more broad.”

With the rise of extreme fires, costs to fight them have soared.

In the last five years, the US has spent an average of nearly $2.4 billion just fighting fires on federal lands, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. That’s about 25% more than the 10-year average of $1.9 billion.

And while costs vary year-to-year, the overall direction is clearly marching higher. National firefighting never exceeded $1 billion until 2000, but since then, the figure has only dropped below that mark four times, and it topped $2 billion for the first time in 2015.

“In terms of frequency and severity, the trend is pretty clear,” said Jessica Waters, vice president of climate and structural resilience at commercial-insurer FM Global.

The number of global wildfires is expected to jump 14% by 2030 and 50% by the end of this century, the World Meteorological Organization, an arm of the United Nations, said in February.

New Weather Patterns

Climate change contributes to the increased frequency and intensity of blazes in a number of different ways.

New weather patterns are driving increased wind speeds, while also contributing to lower humidity, decreased rainfall and higher temperatures, which all combine to make wildfires more prevalent, according to paper by researchers led by Adam J. P. Smith published in ScienceBrief in 2020.

The nights have also gotten warmer, making fires worse. In years past, humidity would rise at night, taking the edge off a blaze and giving firefighters a chance to catch up. Now, blazes burn with similar intensity day and night.

“It allows these fires to still burn strong,” said Mark Bove, a meteorologist at Munich Reinsurance America.

Humans have also made things worse in other ways. The decades-old practice of immediately suppressing fires upset the natural cycle that burned off underbrush and dead plants. This has left many forests across the US full of fuel ready to burn. In recent years, though, there have been some reversals to this policy. Last year, for example, California announced it planned to clear out 1 million acres a year.

Why Population Spread Creates More Risk

Then there is population growth. Across the US West, steady expansion means every flat piece of land has been used up. The only alternative is to push into the hills and mountains, Bove said. That puts more people and structures into fire-prone places. And many of these homes are in coveted areas and can often feature multimillion-dollar price tags.

Or as Waters of insurer FM Global puts it: “We are putting more value at risk.”

The intense dryness across the West will continue to make things worse. Across the nine states that make up the US Drought Monitor’s western zone, drought covers more than 90% of the land, including all of Nevada and Utah, and more than 99% of California. More than 98% of New Mexico and Arizona are also parched.

In California, six of the seven largest fires in the state have occurred since just 2020. The evidence is clear across Oregon as well. From 2000 to 2011, there was only one year where wildfires burned more than 600,000 acres, but from 2012 to 2021, there were six, said Kendall Biggs, a senior fire investigator at EFI Global Inc., a engineering and investigation company owned by Sedgwick.

Drought, lower humidity and strong winds will lead to more potential for ignition, Biggs said. “The next big conflagration may be right around the corner.”

(Adds Michigan wildfire in the third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Dollar Is Winning in a Messy Global Economy—and That Matters in the Fight Against Inflation

    Despite signals of economic trouble in the U.S., such as soaring inflation, falling stock prices and wavering consumer confidence, one important indicator is flashing American strength: the dollar. Against China’s yuan, the dollar is up 7%, with much of it in just the past month. A strong national currency makes imported goods less costly, which should help to hold down inflation.

  • How Hearst is using the 'Warren Buffett School'

    Multi-national giant Hearst is taking a page out of the ‘Warren Buffett School’ playbook when it comes to the acquisitions it has made over the last decade.

  • Bitcoin Trades Near $30,000 as Markets Digest TerraUSD Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin staged a modest recovery to trade at around $30,000, extending a period of relative market calm after the collapse of a closely watched stablecoin roiled digital assets in the past week. Most Read from BloombergCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under Threat10 Dead in Buffalo Supermarket Attack Police Call Hate CrimeUkraine Latest: Fin

  • This week in Bidenomics: Everything’s going the wrong direction

    Biden suddenly has a ton of problems, and a strong job market is no longer enough to offset them.

  • Sunac Pays Local Bondholders After Dollar Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Major developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd. has made a local bond payment, shortly after it announced a dollar-note default, the latest example of cash first going to ailing builders’ domestic creditors.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under ThreatElon Musk Trolls Twi

  • Venezuelan Telecom Rallies on Maduro Plan to List State Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Venezuela’s state-owned telecommunications company soared this week in Caracas as the government announced plans to offer stakes in public companies, boosting expectations for a revival in the local market.Most Read from BloombergCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under Threat10 Dead in Buffalo Supermarket Attack Police Call Hate Cri

  • Harvard Paid Endowment Chief Narvekar $6.24 Million in 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- N.P. “Narv” Narvekar, the head of Harvard University’s endowment, was paid $6.24 million in 2020, little-changed from the year before.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderStocks Roar Back at End of Nerve-Racking Week: Markets WrapNarvekar received about $1

  • Finland Announces It Wants to Join NATO

    The Finnish Parliament is expected to endorse the decision in coming days

  • Fed's Mester: Need "several months" of inflation moving down to call the peak

    Inflation will need to move lower for "several months" before the Federal Reserve officials can safely conclude it has peaked, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said Friday, adding she would be ready to consider faster rates hike by the September Fed meeting if the data do not show improvement. With broad support for half-point rate increases at the Fed's June and July meetings, Mester said this fall will be a pivotal time to take stock of whether price increases are slowing from their current 40-year high or not - adjusting the pace of rate hikes accordingly.

  • Genuine Parts Stock Shows Market Leadership With Jump To 89 RS Rating

    Genuine Parts stock saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Friday, rising from 79 to 89. Is Genuine Parts Stock A Buy? Genuine Parts stock holds the No. 1 rank among its peers in the Retail/Wholesale-Auto industry group.

  • Possible world record fish caught in Southeast Georgia

    When Lester Roberts stepped up to the Satilla River near Folkston, he likely never expected to walk away with a record catch.

  • This Bonkers 130-Foot Solar-Electric Trimaran Concept Is Shaped Like an Ancient Roman Home

    The vessel goes by the name of Domus, which means “house” in ancient Latin.

  • Get ready for the start of rainy season in Florida — but you’ll feel another change, too

    Sunday is the official start of the rainy season in South Florida.

  • Birds are falling from the sky in India as a record heatwave dries up water sources

    Vets in an animal hospital in Ahmedabad said they had treated thousands of dehydrated birds in recent weeks due to relentless "unsurvivable" heat.

  • After six power plants go offline amid heat wave, ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy use

    With temperatures in the 90s to 100 degrees throughout the weekend, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to conserve electricity.

  • Severe storms set to hit some central and eastern US communities hard

    Thunderstorms will remain quite active over parts of the central United States to end the weekend. Storms on Sunday may not only disrupt outdoor activities and travel, but they could also be locally damaging and dangerous in portions of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The severe weather threat is expected to shift into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Monday. Following storms that were very drenching and gusty on Saturday, the atmosphere will turn up the inten

  • What we know about the 5 tornadoes that hit South Dakota on Thursday, according to NWS

    Here's what we know about the five tornadoes that hit South Dakota on Thursday.

  • Dust storm, hurricane-force winds tear destructive path across U.S. upper Midwest

    Hurricane-force winds tore across the U.S. upper Midwest Thursday evening, sending walls of dust across cities and rural towns, causing widespread property damage and killing at least two people. The wall of dust evoked images of the Dust Bowl of the 1930s, said farmers, with winds dropping storage buildings onto tractors and flipping cars on highways. One person was killed by a fallen tree in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Record heat, isolated storms in the North Texas weekend forecast

    While most of North Texas could experience record-breaking heat this weekend, some areas southwest of Fort Worth can also expect some isolated storms to join the extreme temperatures.

  • Detroit Zoo ends search for missing baby wallaby: 'We are devastated'

    Detroit Zoo officials are calling off a search for a missing baby wallaby, six days after the joey was last seen.