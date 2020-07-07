Recorded Future Invests in Gemini Advisory to Fuel Fraud Analytics Development

World's Largest Security Intelligence Provider and Investment Firm to Own Minority Stake in Leading Actionable Fraud Intelligence Company

BOSTON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Recorded Future, the largest global security intelligence provider, with the support of its lead investor, Insight Partners, has invested in leading fraud analytics provider, Gemini Advisory, for a minority stake in the company. Gemini Advisory's practical intelligence disrupts fraud schemes through dedicated resourcing and superior expertise, enabling clients to prevent fraud.

(PRNewsfoto/Recorded Future) More

In coordination with its services offering, Gemini Advisory's proprietary software helps companies accurately evaluate the exposure level of their assets portfolio to identify and isolate assets targeted by fraudsters and online criminals. Gemini Advisory clients and partners include financial organizations, technology providers, and law enforcement.

Since its founding in 2017, Gemini Advisory has expanded its services to support clients across North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific region. In the last year alone, it has reported on over 300 breaches, additionally identifying emerging fraud trends and disrupting sophisticated attacks targeting e-commerce sites.

"Andrei and his team are tangibly evolving the state of fraud prevention solutions by combining the best human analysis with automated, scalable asset monitoring – they're taking a security intelligence approach to a traditionally manual process. Recorded Future and Gemini Advisory are deeply aligned philosophically – this investment helps bolster Gemini Advisory's ability to service more customers, quickly, but importantly also helps strengthen the cybersecurity community." – Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and co-founder, Recorded Future

"We're impressed with how much the Gemini Advisory team has accomplished in such a short period of time and are eager to help accelerate their work through this investment. We fundamentally believe that investing in security companies building automated, scalable solutions that solve specific problems helps push the community forward." – Thomas Krane, Principal, Insight Partners

"We are excited about this investment and look forward to working with Insight Partners and Recorded Future. This show of support for the work we're doing is confirmation of our vision and will position us to accelerate the development of our asset and payment breach monitoring capabilities, as well as improve our capacity for fraud prevention research." – Andrei Barysevich, CEO and co-founder, Gemini Advisory

Disrupting Adversaries: Accelerating Security With Intelligence

Recorded Future is creating a world where defenders apply unprecedented intelligence to disrupt adversaries, mitigate risk, and secure their organizations. The Recorded Future Security Intelligence Platform enables collaboration across security functions while providing a single authoritative source for all intelligence needs, including: SecOps and Response, Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection, Vulnerability Management, Third-Party Risk, and Geopolitical Risk.

Clients and analysts have recently shared the following outcomes using Recorded Future:

Reduced time spent on due diligence and reference checking by 50%

Improved threat intelligence workflow efficiency by 50%

Improved overall visibility of threats targeting the organization by 25%

Request a demo of Recorded Future at: https://www.recordedfuture.com/demo/