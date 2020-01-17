Recording Academy president placed on administrative leave 10 days before Grammys originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

The Recording Academy made a surprising announcement just 10 days before the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Deborah Dugan, the president and CEO of the organization, has been placed on administrative leave "in light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team," according to a statement from the Academy obtained by "GMA."

Dugan replaced former President and CEO of The Recording Academy Neil Portnow on August 1, 2019, becoming the first woman in the Recording Academy's history to hold the position.

Two independent third-party investigators have been brought in to conduct independent investigations of the allegations, the statement also said.

"The Board determined this action to be necessary in order to restore the confidence of the Recording Academy’s Membership, repair Recording Academy employee morale, and allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission of serving all music creators," it continued.

At the time of her appointment, Dugan said in a statement: "The goal of the Recording Academy is to support, encourage, and advocate for those within the music community. I will listen to and champion all of those individuals, and lead this iconic organization into the future."

She added that she was "excited to get started."

During her leave, which became effective immediately, record producer Harvey Mason Jr., the Chair of the Board of Trustees, will serve as interim President and CEO.

Few details are known about the circumstances of her leave, other than those revealed by the Recording Academy in its' statement, which added that it is "committed to fostering a safe, diverse, and inclusive workplace, music industry, and society."

"What has been reported is not nearly the story that needs to be told," Dugan’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement to ABC News. "When our ability to speak is not restrained by a 28-page contract and legal threats, we will expose what happens when you ‘step up’ at the Recording Academy, a public nonprofit."

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.