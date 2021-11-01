Recording Artist Guild (RAG) Selects BEASY to Empower and Enable Musicians for the Metaverse

Easy to Use with No Crypto Ever Required to Purchase and Trade NFTs, BEASY Expands Artists Serviceable Obtainable Market for Authentic Digital Assets of All Kinds

Blockchain Made Easy, LLC (dba BEASY) and Recording Artist Guild (RAG.ORG) announced today that RAG.ORG and Lookhu.com have signed a multi-year enterprise licensing agreement with BEASY to deliver the utility of blockchain to RAG’s more than 20,000 members.

“We’ve sought tirelessly to understand and deliver the benefits of blockchain to our members for years and although we succeeded in some ways, we lacked consistency and the ability to scale.” said Byron Booker, Chairman and Founder of RAG. “We’ve been talking with everyone who’s anyone at the intersection of blockchain and entertainment, and while solutions have advanced, BEASY stands out as our winner. BEASY’s solution puts enterprise grade software and the power to legally trade and enforce ownership in the hands of the artist. It’s easy to use, works with all our systems, supports NFT transactions on credit cards and allows us to do so within our brand identity,” he added.

Recording Artist Guild running on BEASY Authentication blockchain technology platform

“We’re incredibly grateful and excited to be working with RAG. We started building BEASY three years ago for organizations just like RAG to help their communities realize their dreams. And now our dream is coming true as well.” said Bob Kramich, Founder and CEO of BEASY.

For RAG creators or sellers, BEASY provides a complete metaverse identity management solution in one simple package through which they can:

Mint, rarify and sell their own digital assets on any NFT marketplace, or directly from their web sites. Accept credit cards as a payment method for NFTs. Smarten, manage and control song contracts including fractional ownership splits. Easily onboard friends as fans which expands their serviceable obtainable market and prepares fans to participate in upcoming NFT drops. Establish and manage their official Sovereign Digital Identities including their digital name, official credentials and accomplishments. Manage their Official Partner Network. Maintain the true state of receivables owed and paid across multiple contracts and multiple mediums, no matter how many or how fractional the ownership or micro payment due. Customize, scale and continuously improve using enterprise-grade BaaS software. Rapidly team with a variety of business partners and sell and go to market.

For buyers and fans, BEASY makes it possible to participate in the digital asset economy without using cryptocurrencies. As most NFT sites require buyers to use cryptocurrencies, the BEASY Wallet allows RAG fans to buy NFTs using credit cards. The buyer benefits from ease of use and the creator benefits from the expansion of their serviceable obtainable market (SOM).

At its highest level, BEASY mainstreams the adoption of blockchain to improve the economic situation of individuals, businesses and communities.

“BEASY is not a blockchain game and BEASY is not an NFT marketplace,” explains Kramich. “BEASY is Blockchain-as-a-Service software that is easy to install and use and acts as a combined personal notary and digital asset control center. With BEASY, influencers and creators can participate in multiple blockchain-based games and sell NFTs on any NFT marketplace while preserving the true state of how much is owned and owed across all mediums - no matter how fractional the ownership or how micro the payment. What’s more is that sellers, while operating in main blockchain networks, can do so without forcing themselves or their clients to ever purchase cryptocurrencies. We allow people to use the assets and the networks without forcing them to use the underlying cryptocurrency. Our aim is to do this to any Dapp and any network, to bring crypto-based solutions to the next billion users.”

About BEASY

Blockchain Made Easy™️, LLC is a Massachusetts-based technology and professional services company empowering retail and business customers with the ability to deploy customized blockchain-based strategies through easy-to-use blockchain software products. The company’s core product, BEASY Authentication™️, is a multi-blockchain platform and associated wallet solution allowing users to seamlessly create, sell, and track digital goods in addition to a broad range of other applications such as digital identity management, fractional and whole digital asset ownership, royalties management, contract-to-smart contract management and more. BEASY does this without requiring owning or managing any cryptocurrency on major compatible blockchain networks such as Ethereum, Matic and more. BEASY is committed to making blockchain adoption easy. For more information, go to www.BEASY1.com

About RAG.ORG

Recording Artists Guild (RAG), a non-profit focused on empowering recording artists since 2009 provides its thousands of members with tools, resources, and technology to help monetize their skills and IP while bringing them exposure and a platform to make their voices heard.

About Lookhu

Lookhu (www.lookhu.com) is a cord-cutter’s dream, delivering unlimited streaming TV channels, exclusive series, and live events worldwide. Lookhu offers influencer driven a la carte channels within specific genres including MMA, Comedy, Spanish, Faith, and more for free, subscription and or on-demand.

About Talynt

Talynt is an NFT marketplace that focuses on providing a robust marketplace for creators offering Phygital NFTs with live events. Talynt offers exclusive NFT collections from notable celebrities and limited campaigns from TokenOfRespect.com, ApeRockStars.com, CryptoRoadies.com, NFTV.life and more

