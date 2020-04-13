Recording artists Doug E. Fresh and Anthony Hamilton partner with Novant Health to share important coronavirus messages

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novant Health has announced its collaboration with beatboxing legend Doug E. Fresh and Grammy-award winning artist Anthony Hamilton to spread important messaging about how to stay safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic. The songs, which are accompanied by videos that have been posted on both artists' social media platforms, cover the main themes of hand hygiene, social distancing, stay-at-home and face masks.

"What was true before COVID-19 is true now: we have real health disparities in our black communities. We see the trend and we're taking action," said Vicky Free, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Novant Health. "It's vital all of our communities know how to stay healthy, and leveraging trusted voices help bring increased relevance and attention. Doug and Anthony see what's happening and are both committed to helping our community flatten the curve. We are thrilled their voices are amplifying the messages everyone needs to hear."

To play on his familiar "6 minutes" rap line, Doug E. Fresh has released this fun message on social distancing called "6 ft." See it here: https://youtu.be/4_xudGNyjgg

Anthony Hamilton, Charlotte's own Grammy Award-winning R&B singer, has recorded a video, also encouraging social distancing and staying-at-home, when you can, in order to help protect the health and safety of our healthcare workers on the frontlines. See it here: https://youtu.be/bZiXbfuIRMU

Additional videos and songs from the artists will be released in the future. Until then, fans are encouraged to join the campaign by tagging @NovantHealth on social media to show how you are social distancing to beat the coronavirus!

Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,600 physicians and over 29,000 employees that provide care at nearly 700 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2020, Novant Health was the only healthcare system in North Carolina to be included on Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine has also ranked Novant Health third on its 2019 list of "Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work." Novant Health provided more than $993.2 million in community benefit , including financial assistance and services, in 2019.

For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org . You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

