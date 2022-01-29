Recording signals tampering with Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg impeachment process

PIERRE — The telemarketing company that carried out a pressure campaign seeking the impeachment of the Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg this week was not hired by a South Dakota politician, representatives with the company say.

But a refusal by Grand Solutions, Inc. to share the identity of the individual or organization who hired them during an interview with the Argus Leader on Friday leaves questions about whether anyone in the State Capitol was involved.

"It was not any politician, political campaign or political party," said Jonathan Petrea, who identified himself as a representative for Grand Solutions, Inc. owner Angel Kane. "But we do not discuss our clients with the media."

Grand Solutions, Inc. employees earlier this week began a telephone campaign aimed at constituents of members of the South Dakota Legislature's House Select Committee on Investigation, which is in the process of vetting whether Ravnsborg should be impeached for his involvement in a fatal 2020 crash.

The calls sought to connect pro-impeachment voters with members of the committee.

South Dakota lawmakers, including House Speaker Spencer Gosch, center, question law enforcement officers who investigated South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for a fatal car crash in 2020 during a House impeachment investigative committee meeting in Pierre, S.D., on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

"The governor's actually involved in this so that's why it's more specific," a feminine voice can be heard saying in the background of a 2-minute and 44-second voicemail, while call center workers are heard discussing Ravnsborg, impeachment and South Dakota in the background.

The call was part of a series of of recordings released Friday by the House Select Committee on Investigation that committee chairman and House Speaker Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, said were inadvertently left on the voicemails of various committee members earlier in the week – and are believed to have come from inside the Ohio-based call center conducting the calls.

Gosch would not speculate about who he believes hired Grand Solutions and declined to discuss any conclusions possibly gleaned from the recordings.

He did say, though, the voice heard on the recording is that of Kane, the registered owner of Grand Solutions, Inc. whom he said he personally spoke with earlier in the week when attempting to determine who hired the Warren, Ohio firm.

Petrea also confirmed Kane made the statements heard in the voicemail, but dismissed them as a "motivational techniques" and not an indictment of anyone.

And though he insists no politicians or political organizations are behind the calls, that does not eliminate the possibility of the client having unofficial affiliations with politicians or political organizations.

That prompted the House Speaker to issue a statement Thursday calling attention to the calls, which he said were a clear attempt to "impede, influence or taint the ongoing investigation of this committee."

The committee, which next convenes Monday, is expected to expand the scope of its work to now include determining who hired Ohio-based Grand Solutions, Inc.

"We need to know if anyone was using their official position to do anything, to change or to corrupt the matter, or to influence this in a negative way, because corruption is clearly against the law," Gosch said Thursday, adding multiple state laws could have been violated.

Both the governor and her re-election campaign manager Joe Desilets vehemently deny any involvement in the calls, however.

"There's no wiggle room, no doubt, the campaign nor the governor directed this, wanted this, authorized it, paid for it – anything at all," Desilets told the Argus Leader on Friday, a day after Noem also denied any involvement in the work Grand Solutions performed this week.

While Desilets stopped short of making an accusation, he suggested Grand Solutions could have been hired by Noem's challenger in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

That's because the Haugaard for Governor campaign manager Dennis Fusaro, who is heading Rep. Steve Haugaard's gubernatorial challenge in the June primary, has been accused and convicted of various election and campaign finance violations in the past, including the use of robocalls that Maryland prosecutors in 2017 deemed illegal.

Those charges, specifically, were later overturned upon appeal.

Haugaard and Fesaro also deny involvement in the calls.

"The first I heard about these calls interfering with the attorney general proceedings was when I received the calls myself," Haugaard said. "No one from my campaign has anything to do with them. I will continue to be transparent, and I hope the governor will be as well."

Gosch said he's became aware of the Fesaro scenario Friday, but based on Haugaard's history of support for Ravnsborg and a lack of a criminal record regarding the robocall allegations he faced in Maryland, he's skeptical Haugaard had any involvement.

"It's pretty clear that Rep. Haugaard has been thorough in ensuring Ravnsborg's story is heard and being fair," he said, adding the committee makeup is balanced when it comes to the politics surrounding the potential impeachment of the attorney.

Ravnsborg himself said he's aware of the calls being made and his office will be investigating their origins, as its done previously when lawmakers are improperly targeted.

"We take the protection and privacy of all legislators very seriously," Ravnsborg said. "Since I have taken office in January of 2019, I have received similar complaints of anonymous robocalls, robo-texts and/or death threats against legislators. We will investigate these new allegations of potential criminal conduct as we have done in the past. Vigorously."

Read the transcript of the recorded voicemail below:

Angel Kane: We really need to try and go as hard as we can this hour. I think we’ll be here for another hour. That’s about it. … Keep it as short as you can and try to get the transcript done.

Angel: I don’t know. I was on the phone. I just gave him an update and the governor called. They’re going to call me back.

The governor's actually involved in this, so that’s why it’s more specific. But it's nice, because this person is running for president - I don’t know if they’re running for Democrat or Republican - so they have a huge, ah, budget for the Senate race which is coming up in a couple months. So that’s why we need to do a good job, OK.”

